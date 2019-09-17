0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Lucas Carr | lcarr15@radford.edu

The Radford Women’s Volleyball team played in Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing Cherry and White Challenge Friday, Sept. 13.

Unfortunately, the Highlanders dropped the first night game of the tournament to the host, the Temple Owls.

Competing in their third tournament of the season, the women’s volleyball team lost the first match-up against the Owls 0-3. However, all three sets were heavily contested as they did not let the opposition jump out in front for more than ten points.

The Highlanders trailed early during the first set, but following an epic kill from the freshman Outside Hitter, Mackenzie Meehan, the Highlanders brought the lead within four points. A stellar string of stingy defense from Radford jumped out in front of the Owls 12-11.

Following a timeout by Temple, the Owls were able to rally and take the first set 25-17.

The Highlanders came out the break quick, taking an early lead. Three great plays in a row following a kill from senior Stephanie Neast at the beginning of the set allowed for the visiting team to lead the first half.

The owls committed an attack error in response to more solid defensive plays from the Highlanders.

They continued their scoring streak when Morgan Goodman, the senior from Cedar Hill, Missouri, notched her first striking ace while at Radford.

Meehan had another striking kill to put the Highlanders up 9-7.

However, the tournament host was able to string together a series of nice plays to discourage a Radford comeback. They took the second set 25-19.

The third set was not unlike the others as it showcased a Highlander comeback and an Owl victory. Temple got out to an early lead but was thwarted for a spell as an ace from freshman Kennedi Johnson sparked a good rally by the Highlanders.

However, the story of woes continued as the Owls took the third and final set with the same score as the first, 25-17.

The Highlanders are now 3-4 in regular-season games, but the loss was not as devastating as it was carried still by excellent individual and team play. Goodman had a record night tallying five kills, 6.5 points, an ace and five digs across the three sets.

Additionally, Meehan led the Highlanders with nine total kills on top of the three aces from Goodman, Johnson and senior Mallory McKnight.

Radford junior Jordan Coomes and Oakland freshman Maddie Lentz posted double-digit assists with Coomes joining Radford sophomore Grace Green with double-digit digs. McKnight and Neast led the defensive front for the Highlanders, being able to reject six total potential kills from the Owls.

The Radford Women’s Volleyball team will play in the Carolina Classic following this tournament and will begin Big South play on Sept. 28 against High Point University.

Photo Credit: (Radford Athletics)