Women’s Softball: Sydney Fisher and Brooke Bond Earn Big South Distinctions

By Chad Boxley | cboxley@radford.edu

Following an outstanding stretch of games, the Radford University Softball team concluded the Fairfield Inn & Suites Seahawk Softball Bash with an impressive 4-1 record!

A pair of members on the team showed much promise as they each would take home big south weekly honors.

Sydney Fisher

Sophomore Sydney Fisher was named Big South Player of the week following her incredible performance as she leads the Radford University softball team to much success.

Fisher began her collegiate career at Georgia Southern University as she played in 29 games, also starting in 27 of them, so she’s no stranger to the competition.

Since Fisher made the transfer to Radford University during this offseason, she has caused nothing but a positive impact on her team’s performances.

The Appling, Ga. native hit .476 with 10 hits in 21 at-bats. She also had one triple and even went on to gather seven runs scored, which is a team high to add along with her six RBIs (Run batted in).

Fisher is known for often bringing her above-average speed to the table as she was able to account for nine base steals.

Brooke Bond

Freshman Brooke Bond was named Big South Freshman player of the week as she made her collegiate debut in Wilmington, against Howard, she was chosen to pinch-hit with two runners on base during the seventh inning.

Bond would surely accept the challenge and showed much confidence as she went on to produce an impressive three-run home run.

The next day, Bond would continue her dominance as she produces a two-run hit after she was placed in another pinch-hit situation before staying in the game. She also accounted for the second pair of RBIs with a double.

Although Bond only had just four at-bats, the Hampton, Va. native currently leads Radford with seven runs batted in.

The Freshman has a lot left in the tank as she continues to show promise.

The Team Is Moving Upward!

Both performances from Bond and Fisher helped lead the Highlanders to remarkable victories over UNC Wilmington, Rhode Island, and Howard more than once. They even would take over on the scoreboard as they outscored their opponents 46-14 over a five-game stretch.

The Softball team will begin to focus their attention to the Holy City Showdown, a tournament that’s being hosted by the College of Charleston, and that is scheduled to take place between Thursday, Feb. 21 – Saturday, Feb. 23.

Photo Credit: (RU Athletics – Featured Image is of (left to right) Sydney Fisher and Brooke Bond)