By: Zachary Potter | zpotter2@radford.edu

Radford Women’s Soccer started the postseason off with a bang last Saturday night at Cupp Stadium ending Longwood’s season with a score of 3-2.

This game saw three different Highlanders find the back of the net and score. However, Longwood’s team scored two second-half goals and brought the game within reach, causing much excitement.

Nelia Perez kicked off the scoring for Radford with her goal in the 11th minute of the match. The goal was assisted by Emily Dunn, who passed it to Perez, who scored the goal.

Perez would stay an attacking presence for Radford throughout their first-half shutout. She found Brianna Oliver, who took the ball, passed the defense and scored a beauty of a goal.

Radford ended the first half up 2-0. The Highlanders looked like they would cruise to victory over Longwood.

The Highlanders continued their attacking dominance with the first goal of the second half and pushed the lead to 3-0, almost seemingly out of reach for the enemy team.

Perez assisted the goal, who found team-leading scorer Gabi Paupst all alone in the center of the field. Paupst did as she always seems to do and put the ball past the keeper extending Radford’s lead.

Longwood may have been down 3-0, but they managed to score less than a minute later. They seemed to catch Radford napping, and Emilie Kupsov put the ball past Courtenay Kaplan, making the score 3-1.

Longwood’s Kiersten Yuhas would add another goal in the 76th minute to minimize the defect to just one. Longwood managed to make a seemingly dominant Highlander victory forgotten as they scored two goals in under 15 minutes.

Radford was able to hold their ground despite the two goals. Kayla Thomas, Big South Defensive Player of the Year, led the defense in their efforts to stop a red-hot Longwood Attack. Kaplan was challenged throughout the entire game and had to make her final two saves in the last ten minutes of the game.

It was for sure a wild ride for the Highlanders, who hung on for the close 3-2 win. Perez led the team with four of their twelve shots of the night. Longwood managed to outshoot the Highlanders, with 16 shots to Radford’s 12.

Radford hopes to continue their winning streak as they look to face Campbell on Thursday in Matthews, North Carolina. A win in this game will allow the Highlanders to make the Big South Tournament Championship game!

Photo Credit: (Radford Athletics)