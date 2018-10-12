Women’s Soccer Mid-Season Review

By Lucas Carr | lcarr15@radford.edu

It’s been a solid season so far by most accounts for the Women’s Soccer team. Heading into the mid-season stretch, the Highlanders are on their way to becoming a serious contender in the upcoming Big South Tournament. Boasting a 7-2-1 record and many big wins within the conference.

The women of Radford began their season with a tie against St. Francis of Pennsylvania and a subsequent 1-5 loss in Greenville, NC to the Pirates of East Carolina. However, they were able to go on a five-game winning streak against teams such as Wofford, Mount St. Mary’s, Campbell and Elon.

In their second home game against the Wofford Terriers, five different Highlanders were able to get behind the defense and find the back of the net.

The scoring was opened up by Jessica Wollmann followed by Helena Gonzalez, Gabi Paupst, Jordan Lundin and Jasmine Casarez respectively.

The women have won three games with one loss in Conference play. They began their Big South trek against Campbell and scored four times in the second half. Three of those four goals were back to back in under 10 minutes.

Wollmann and Casarez racked up goals contributing to the win. The Highlanders put up a total of 21 shots in the entire game and holding Campbell to only 13. The women’s team averages 16.4 shots per game with 85 total shots on goal for the season.

Including this win, the women have posted three shutouts this season.

The Radford defense has been able to hold opposing teams to 14.4 shots on goal and 1.40 goals for the entire season. Opposing teams have averaged 46% of their shots taken versus the shots on goal. They have held other teams to only nine assists on the season.

The Highlanders have a solid team this season with a breakout star in Jessica Wollmann who has had a goal in almost every game this season. She totals eight goals and one assist through the first week of October.

The Senior Blacksburg native has been named Big South Attacking Player of the Week following their 3-2 win over High Point University. She compiled nine total shots on goal and two goals in two matches this past week.

In the game against Longwood, Wollmann’s lone goal of the match would turn out to be the winning score of the game, which would give her the 10th winning goal of her career. She continued her big week in the High Point game, scoring another goal and helping the Highlanders jump out in front of the Panthers 3-2.

Wollmann is the sixth Highlander to have been awarded a Big South weekly honor, each one of them all coming from different players. She looks forward to aiding her teammates in the upcoming games this October.

The Highlanders face Winthrop, who is tied for first place with Radford, and Hampton on the road as they continue their Big South Play. The women of Radford are looking to make a big appearance in the Big South Tournament this year beginning on Oct. 26 with the quarterfinals.