Women’s Basketball Ties Program Record With 11 Consecutive Wins

By Chad Boxley | cboxley@radford.edu

On Feb. 23 The Radford University women’s basketball team presented to fans exactly what they were made of as they overcame Campbell in a close victory in the electrifying Dedmon center.

Their 11th Straight Game Win!

The hard-fought victory tied a program-record with the ladies winning their 11th straight game! The Highlanders now sit at a 19-6 overall record and a distinguished 13-1 record when facing teams in the Big South conference.

The Highlanders came out on fire as they usually do to begin the game. They vaulted out to a 14-3 lead instantly, but The Campbell Camels (16-10, 8-7 Big South) eventually would get focused as they fought back ahead 28-27 with 4:25 left in the first half.

The third quarter was tightly contested as Campbell scored 16 points and the Highlanders added 13 points which concluded the hard-fought period with the score tied at 45.

At the 4:11 mark in the 4th quarter the Camels would take their biggest lead of the second-half 54-48. Yet, the Highlanders just never gave up as they showed their remarkable durability while the clock kept ticking. They went on to outscore the Camels 13 to 3 to finish the contest.

As they stalked Campbell 57-56, Khiana Johnson stole the basketball from Campbells Hayley Barber and dashed down the floor to give the Highlanders a 58 to 56 lead with 1:02 left to play.

Campbell would miss on a 3-point attempt with forty-two seconds to go in the contest. Senior guard/forward Destinee Walker would then get that key rebound for the Highlanders, while Johnson was fouled an sent to the line, ultimately hitting both of her free throw shots with 14 seconds left in the game to make it 60-57.

The guests would get one last chance to tie the game but Campbells three-point attempt with only six seconds left was missed, and Savannah Felgemacher captured the key rebound. She was then instantly fouled, and she made one-of-two from the free throw line to put the game away at 61 to 57.

The Winning Time

Lydia Rivers accounted for 18 points, putting on a fantastic performance that leads the team to score on this evening.

The Kinston, N.C native shot a remarkable 6 for 9 from the field as she went 6 for 7 at the free throw line. She also continued to dominate down low adding 9 rebounds on the evening as she once again proved why she is the Big south’s current leading rebounder.

Walker who came off of a dominant 26 point game at Winthrop on Feb. 19 would exhibit an incredible amount of passion, also during the contest, as she accounted for 10 key points, playing the entire 40-minute game.

Johnson would go on to finish up the game with 15 total points, six rebounds, and two crucial game-changing steals.

Join the Highlanders as they will travel to UNC Asheville on Feb. 26. In hopes for their 12th straight victory and a new program record!

Photo Credit: (RU Athletics)