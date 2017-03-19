Women’s basketball picks up 20th win on year

by Lucas Goad | lgoad7@radford.edu

The Radford women’s basketball team reached their twentieth win of the season Tuesday in a 51-42 victory against Gardner-Webb.

The Highlanders (21-6, 13-3) looked to have their fifth straight win, while Gardner-Webb (11-16, 6-10) previously beat Winthrop.

GWU would open the game with a 5-2 lead, but Radford would respond with two straight three-pointers. The two teams would go back and forth, with the teams swapping the lead four times, ending in a 15-12 Highlanders lead.

Radford would close the first half going on a 10-6 run, with a 27-20 lead at the half, but Gardner-Webb would then go on a 15-5 run to take the lead for the first time since the first half.

Radford trailed 42-41 with 6:38 in the game. Claudia Quevedo of the Highlanders would find teammate Janayla White cutting to the basket, making a layup to give the Highlanders the 43-42 lead. Gardner Webb would remain scoreless for the rest of the game, giving the Highlanders the win. Jayda Worthy led the Highlanders in scoring with 12 points, while shooting 60 percent from the field.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Highlanders won 76-73 in double overtime against UNC Ashville.

The Highlanders faced off against the Bulldogs (13-14, 7-9) in the second straight overtime game between the two teams.

The two teams were neck and neck the entire game. Radford lead 19-18 at the end of the first quarter. The Highlanders would cushion the lead, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-11 in the second quarter for the 37-29 halftime lead.

The lead wouldn’t last in the second half, as the Bulldogs led 58-53 with less than six minutes in regulation.

Radford wasn’t going to give up easily. Worthy scored a layup, while Quevedo drained a three off a pass from teammate Jen Falconer.

After a bucket from the Bulldogs, Destinee Walker of Radford would score on two free throws to tie the game at 60. Both teams would be held scoreless for the remainder of regulation.

Both teams would combine for a total of 10 points in the first overtime period. Following back-to-back layups by both squads, Jessica Wall would nail a three to tie the game for the Bulldogs with 23 seconds remaining.

With the chance to win the game, Destinee Walker missed a three for the Highlanders, sending the game into double overtime.

The Highlanders outscored the Bulldogs 11-8, with Quevedo scoring the Highlanders’ final five points. Tied at 71, Quevedo would score on a layup while being fouled. She would make her free-throw, giving Radford the 74-71 lead.

Despite the Bulldogs scoring on an offensive rebound during their next possession, Radford would hold on to the lead, with Quevedo making her final free throws.

With the win, Radford is in a two-way tie for the fourth most wins in the history of the program.

Radford will play their final game at the Dedmon Center of the season Monday game of the season, hosting Campbell for a 7 p.m. matchup. A win for the Highlanders will clinch the top seed in the Big South tournament and could decide the Big South Regular Season Championship.