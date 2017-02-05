Women’s basketball holds on to conference lead

by Devin Stubbs | dstubbs@radford.edu

Tuesday, the Liberty University Flames (5-12, 4-2 Big South) traveled to Dedmon Center for a match against the Radford Highlanders (13-4, 5-1 Big South). A 12-game losing streak to the Flames provided extra incentive for the Highlanders in their 76-68 win.

Radford sophomore Destinee Walker lead the team going a perfect 4-for-4 from behind the arc. With her average points-per-game skyrocketing from a 3.3 in the 2015-2016 season to a 13.6 this season, Walker has been a great asset to the team. “She’s worked and worked to perfect that shot, and now she’s an impact shooter,” Radford Head Coach Mike McGuire said.

Breaking away in the second quarter, the Highlanders took advantage of their free throw opportunities, going 20-for-26 from the charity stripe. From there, the Highlanders would not relinquish their lead for the rest of the game.

Saturday, the Highlanders battled with UNC Asheville (10-9, 4-4 Big South) in overtime, ultimately prevailing 64-62 at Kimmel Arena in Asheville, N.C.

Walker led the team with a total of 20 points in the game, ending with an 8-for-16 performance, her fourth time this season scoring 20 or more.

Trailing 33-24 at halftime, Asheville picked up their game with three consecutive 3-point shots. Right before the buzzer to go into the final 10 minutes, Khiana Johnson recovered a rebound and rushed down the court to make a shot from the free throw line. The Highlanders entered the final period with 5-point lead.

The fourth quarter proved exciting for all the fans in Kimmel Arena. Asheville and Radford battled back and forth, both teams playing hard in the final minutes. The Highlanders committed a few errors which gave Asheville the chance to move up and score.

In overtime, Asheville took the lead at the 5:03 minute mark for the first time since the second quarter. The Highlanders quickly regained the lead with seven straight free throws, helping them secure their sixth conference victory and a tie for first in the Big South.

The Highlanders’ next game will be a conference match up against Presbyterian on Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m. in Clinton, S.C.