Women’s Basketball: Highlanders Make It 9 Wins in a Row After Defeating the Longwood University Lancers

By Chad Boxley | cboxley@radford.edu

The Radford University women’s basketball team is continuing to improve each game. They are currently making history and have expanded their outstanding win streak to nine straight games after their 81 to 52 shellacking over the Longwood University Lancers on Saturday, Feb 16.

It was a special day, in fact, the theme of the evening was named Play4Kay Day to support Brest cancer awareness.

Destinee Walker

The game began with Longwood receiving a technical foul sending Destinee Walker to the line as she drained her two free throw attempts for the Highlanders directly before tipoff.

Following the technical free throws the game tipped off and the atmosphere in the packed Dedmon Center was unforgettable.

The Highlanders came out playing hard as they never trailed a single time during this contest, in while they shot 51 percent from the field.

Members of the Radford Athletics team provided Pink shirts during the pre-game moments to the first 100 fans in attendance!

The Highlanders controlled the game and not once did Longwood show any signs of victory.

Even though the Highlander lead didn’t grow out of hand until after halftime, they still performed with much intensity.

The first quarter was close on paper as the score read 18 to 12 with the Highlanders ahead. The Highlander outplayed the lancers completely from start to finish.

The Highlanders lead 38 to 26 at halftime, but the performance they put on was so dominating you would’ve thought the lead was more.

Each time Longwood attempted to tie or lead the contest the Highlanders stopped them as fast as they could begin.

Florence South Carolina native Senior Destinee Walker lead the Highlanders from the guard and forward positions throughout the night as she has all year. Walker scored a team-high 20 points while shooting 54 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range hitting three of her six attempts from downtown.

The Team

Sydney Nunley made her presence known on the court especially in the paint as she amassed 17 points and had four blocks while also grabbing an impressive seven boards which were a team high.

Jen Falconer in Feb 16. against Longwood

Freshman Mikayla Wilson displayed to the audience in attendance how the future of the program is bright as she scored a solid 13 points in her role coming off of the bench. Mikayla shot the basketball a perfect five for five on the night including capitalizing on her three attempts from downtown.

Jen Falconer contributed in a well-known manner as she displayed her high basketball IQ. She was producing a season-high eight assist.

Longwood didn’t display any signs of promise at all while the Highlanders opened their lead even more. The lead was as high as 27 points in the third quarter.

Shooting 73 percent in the third quarter after beginning the quarter with a 14-2 run completely put this game away as the Highlanders lead 52 to 28.

The Highlanders made the fourth period a complete disaster for the visiting Longwood Lancers. Longwood was only able to cut their deficit to 24 points during the remainder of the game.

The Highlanders surely display their ability to play lockdown defense as they held Longwood to 31 percent shooting on the evening.

Will the Highlanders make it to 10 straight victories. Join them as they continue their impressive win streak as they take on Winthrop On Tuesday, Feb 19.

Photo Credit: (Chad Boxley | The Tartan)