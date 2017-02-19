Women’s basketball has up and down week

By Joe Huss | jhuss@radford.edu

The Highlanders split the week with a loss to Liberty while winning against Charleston Southern University.

The Highlanders first played on Tuesday in Lynchburg against the Flames and saw a huge second half comeback not be enough in a 49-48 loss. The loss came despite a strong second half that saw the Highlanders outscore the Flames 32-18. The Highlanders also saw their chance to sweep the Flames for the first time since 1995-96 come up short. It marked the sixth straight time the Highlanders have lost to Liberty University in the Vines Center.

The first half saw the Highlanders be held without a field goal for 11:36 and only made 6-of-21 attempts. They saw a 7-4 lead evaporate and the Flames went on 13-1 run to make the score 17-8 and held the Highlanders without a field goal for the final 8:46.

However, the Highlanders came out scoring in the second half and went on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to single-digits. But the slow start eventually doomed Radford as their comeback efforts weren’t enough.

The Highlanders were led by sophomores Destinee Walker and Sydney Nunley who scored 14 and 13 points respectively.

Radford next saw action back at the Dedmon Center in the annual Play4Kay game on Saturday afternoon against the Buccaneers from Charleston Southern University. The Highlanders used a 17-point comeback to force overtime and win with a final score 67-59. The win saw Radford keep their 12-game win streak at home intact. The 17-point deficit was the largest deficit the Highlanders have overcome to win since they did it in the 2016 Big South Tournament quarterfinals against High Point University.

The Buccaneers used a 19-4 run and 14 unanswered points to take a 30-22 lead into the second half. The second half started with a strong third quarter from the Highlanders who used a 22-12 quarter to give them a 44-42 lead going into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter saw each team trade baskets back and forth and force overtime with the score knotted up at 53-53. The Highlanders used a 10-2 run to seal the deal in the extra frame to win with a final score of 67-59. Junior Janayla White scored six of her 13 points of the game in overtime to help the Highlanders get that extra push they needed to win.

Walker led the Highlanders with 15 points while Nunley and redshirt freshman Jen Falconer each added nine points apiece.

The Highlanders next see action on Tuesday in Farmville, VA against the Lancers of Longwood University. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Radford will then return home to the Dedmon Center for an Alumnae Day matchup against Presbyterian in front of the ESPN 3 cameras at 2 p.m.