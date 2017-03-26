Women’s basketball falls in the WNIT

Will Beverina | wbeverina@radford.edu

A heartbreaking loss to UNC Asheville in the Big South championship game turned into an WNIT appearance for the Radford women’s basketball team. A first round matchup against in-state rival JMU awaited the Highlanders in their second WNIT trip in three years.

Radford traveled to the Convocation Center in Harrisonburg, Va. as the lower-seeded team. It was the second time they have met the Dukes in the WNIT, with the previous game in 2008 ending in a 80-58 loss for the Highlanders.

In 2017, the closest Radford got was in the opening minutes with a 2-0 lead after two Destinee Walker free throws. It would be their only lead of the game. The Dukes ran out to as much as a seven-point lead in the first quarter, with Precious Hall getting 10 of her game-high 23 points during that period, and Radford found itself in an early six-point deficit after 10 minutes.

JMU piled on in the second quarter led by another six points from Hall. Radford failed to close the gap, before halftime, going into the break down 43-32.

The real damage came in the third quarter. A barrage of three-pointers from the Dukes was able to smother a small comeback attempt from the Highlanders, who had used three early second half points from Jayda Worthy to cut the deficit to eight. JMU’s four three-pointers in the quarter from four different players allowed them to outscore Radford 24-9 during the period for a 67-41 lead heading into the final frame.

The Highlanders were able to finally outscore JMU in the fourth quarter, but the first three had already done too much damage. Radford was able to put on a three-point show of their own, scoring four from distance, including two from Walker. But with not enough time to complete the comeback, Radford was eliminated in the first round of the WNIT with a familiar score of 80-58 against JMU.

Radford was out-performed by the Dukes in a number of categories, including points off turnovers, second chance points, bench points and points in the paint.

Walker led the way for the Highlanders with 20 points, her seventh 20-point effort on the season. Worthy was the only other Highlander in double figures, scoring 13 of her own. It was Rachael Ross’ final game in a Radford uniform, finishing with 120 games played as a Highlander, good for fourth all-time in program history. She is the only player the women’s basketball team will lose to graduation this year.