Wintry Weather Prompts State of Emergency

< 1 min read Governor Ralph Northam issued the Commonwealth of Virginia to be in a State of Emergency until March 13 due to weather conditions.

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

For the last two weeks in a row, Radford and the New River Valley has witnessed back to back winter storms.

According to Ordinance 76 signed by Governor Ralph Northam Thursday, Feb. 11, the Commonwealth of Virginia will be in the State of Emergency until March 13, unless Northam decides to amend or rescind the order.

“Accordingly, I direct state and local governments to render appropriate assistance to prepare for this event, to alleviate any conditions resulting from the situation, and to implement recovery and mitigation operations and activities to return impacted areas to pre-event conditions as much as possible,” said Governor Northam.

This executive order came soon after the National Weather Service issued winter weather alerts for much of Virginia, as a series of winter storms are forecasted to move across the state.

According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, the state could see anywhere from a quarter to a half-inch of ice accumulated over the next two days. This could result in scattered to sporadic power outages.