Wind Advisory: 40-50 MPH Winds Thursday March 13, 2019 at 5 PM

By Dustin Staples | dstaples@radford.edu

The National Weather Service from Blacksburg, Va has issued a Wind Advisory for Radford City and the County of Pulaski until 5:00 PM Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Wind gust could reach between 40-50 MPH, with sustained winds between 15-30 MPH.

Power outages are possible and debris in roadways.

This is part of a cold front coming into the area, with temperatures remaining in the 40’s Wednesday afternoon. With a gust of wind, wind chill temperatures are likely to feel like low-mid 30’s.

As this front leaves the area, temperatures are expected to rebound in the mid-upper 50’s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 30’s to near 40° by the end of the week.

Our weekend is forecasted to be chilly, with temperatures in the mid 40’s to near 50°, with another round of rain likely, and overnight lows in the 30’s.

As we head towards the next 5-7 days, computer models are hitting much cooler and possibly winter like precipitation possible for Radford.

After all, winter still has for five weeks left in the season. So snow lovers, you may get that last big snow before spring begins.

Photo Credit: (Mahkeo | Unsplash)