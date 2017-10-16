Who is Halima Aden?

Ola Elshaar

Subhead: She fights to change the world with modesty and simplicity

Halima Aden is a Somali-American fashion model, who is known as the first Somali-American hijabi girl to compete and become a semi-finalist in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. Halima is a 20 years old; she was born in a refugee camp in Kenya and came to America when she was six.

After taking part in the pageant, Halima was the only hijabi fashion model signed by a major modeling agency to date. And has been described as a champion for diversity in the modeling industry. According to CGTN Africa news channel.

Right After the competition, editor, Carine Roitfeld reached out to Aden; she wanted her to fly to New York for her first photo-shoot that would appear in the editor’s “CR fashion book.” Aden took the offer and seized the opportunity, to become the fashion industry’s newest gorgeous face.

Aden who broke all the barriers, by modeling with her braces on, made her fashion debut in Kanye west’s YEEZY season 5 collections.

The young model has walked for high profile clients like Max Mara and Alberta Ferrietti.

Halima’s appearance in these shows became disputable and judgmental because of her hijab that it made headlines news.

“UNICEF and united nations, those are the organizations that meant a lot to me, I grew up in a refugee camp and just seeing their work first hand, I know it’s something I value greatly. Work with them and get the chance to go back to the camp and talk to the kids, because that’s something I never get the opportunity of.”

The success of the hijab is going mainstream, but Aden thinks that people are stereotyping Muslim women who wear the head-scarf, she says; “It affected me so much, growing up seeing all this negativity toward us, and I wanted to change that because I didn’t see people do anything about it.”

“My message to girls who are trying to compete but feel like, they don’t have what it takes, is just be comfortable and confident about who you are. The world is always listening, so if you give it a try you can accomplish everything”. Aden says.

The new fashion industry gorgeous face wants to inspire people who live in poverty; she plans to return to the camp that she was born into work and employ refugee children.

She got herself out of that environment, and she is determined to see a change and brightness in the areas that suffer from poverty because she knows the struggle, she knows what pain is, she has been through all of this, she merely wants to make a difference.

Halima is challenging the status quo by dressing differently, with her hijab on, people stare, stereotype, ask ridiculous questions, and judge, but she doesn’t care, she continues to wear her hijab as her crown, and used to rock her braces and her modesty beautiful cloth. She had faith and believed in herself, and now look at her, she has become the most talked about model lately, and people think she will become a fashion icon, she just had faith.