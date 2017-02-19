West Virginia Dance Company Performance

Fiona Scruggs

fscruggs@radford.edu

On Monday, February 6, 2017, the West Virginia Dance Company (WVDC) captivated the audience in the Albig Studio Theatre in Peters Hall through their diverse and intriguing repertoire. The performance went beyond simply watching for entertainment. Rather, it delved into communicating a story or important meaning with each piece. Not only was the repertoire diverse, but the dancers performing were versatile in their artistry and expression of the choreography.

The first piece to begin the performance was Schubert Variations, choreographed by Gerri Houlihan to the music, “String Quartet No. 14 in D minor” by Franz Schubert. The dancers were Brittney Fitzgerald, Hilary Jereza, Forrest Hershey, Curtis Johnson, Aymen Robertson, and Donald Laney. This piece exuded fluidity, control, peace, and stillness at times. At times, dancers would seem to slice through the air, yet with delicacy. One of the sections in this piece even brought an element of humor when two men appeared to be having a dance competition between themselves. Overall, the Schubert Variations was a seemingly lovely, sweet, and playful selection.

Before the second piece, Ahava, the Managing Artistic Director and Founder, Toneta Akers-Toler, gave a brief introduction of how this piece was related to World War II. Akers-Toler was also the choreographer for Ahava. Ahava was a solo performed by Donald Laney, who is also the Producing Artistic Director of WVDC. This piece had moments conveying a sense of not knowing what to do or what one’s purpose may be as well as of moments of urgency, anxiousness, and conflict. Akers-Toler also mentioned that Ahava used Maya Angelou’s poem, “Why the Caged Bird Sings,” and music that Hitler and the 3rd Reich had banned.

In the introduction about Ocean Dreams, the audience was informed that this piece of the program was actually a selection from WVDC’s education program. The choreography was by Carli Mareneck and the music was by Karsh Kale. One of the dancers, who was not dancing in this piece, informed the audience that the piece was about oceans and ocean creatures. The dancers were Forrest Hershey, Curtis Johnson, and Aymen Robertson. During the piece, white fabric was used by the dancers to create the effect of ocean waves, which was absolutely beautiful. I felt the sense of watching the ocean and being undersea throughout the entire piece.

The fourth piece of the dance concert was From the Depths, which was choreographed by Toneta Akers-Toler to music by Charles Mingus. The dancers were Brittney Fitzgerald, Hilary Jereza, Forrest Hershey, Curtis Johnson, Aymen Robertson, and Donald Laney. Based on the introduction by Akers-Toler and the program information, this piece was about individuality and connections between people in life. According to the program information, “Latin jazz was chosen for this piece, as a parallel to the improvisational nature of our lives.” Throughout the piece, there were times when the dancers were performing their own movements and times when the dancers were dancing in unison. From the Depths was quite wonderful to watch.

The second act of the WVDC performance was about West Virginia’s history with an emphasis on coal mining. According to the introduction, this piece was called Mountains Speak. Within this, there were sections that portrayed various elements of West Virginia history. The sections were Mother Jones, choreographed by Donald Laney with the music score by Adam Booth (dancers: Hilary Jereza with Brittney Fitzgerald, Forrest Hershey, Curtis Johnson, Aymen Robertson, and Donald Laney); Rednecks, choreographed by Donald Laney with music by Hazel Dickens (dancers: Forrest Hershey, Curtis Johnson, Aymen Robertson, and Donald Laney); But In The Dark You Only See What Glows, choreographed by Rachel Oliver with music credits to Paper Bird (dancers: Brittney Fitzgerald and Donald Laney); Prelude to Truth, choreographed by Donald Laney with music by Rebecca Kimmons (dancers: full company); Bull Moose Special, choreographed by Donald Laney with the music score by Adam Booth (dancers: full company); and On Another Day There Was Faith, Hope, and Love, choreographed by Toneta Akers-Toler with music by Bare Bones and Jake Krack and conversation by Rebecca Kimmons and Toneta Akers-Toler (dancers: full company). This performance about West Virginia’s history was quite fascinating as I was not only amazed by the incredible dancing, but also the exceptional storytelling.

After the performance, there was a question-and-answer session. Through this session, the audience learned more about how the piece Mountains Speak was developed and the research that went into it. According to responses from Toneta Akers-Toler and Donald Laney, the reading of books was a major component. The audience also learned more about WVDC’s education program. According to Donald Laney’s response, the performance that the company currently performs in schools is about the continents. Each dance piece in this show is about a continent and has an accompanying educational lesson.

After the performance, I had the opportunity to have an interview with the Managing Artistic Director and Founder, Toneta Akers-Toler. During this interview, I was able to learn more about the West Virginia Dance Company. Additionally, the Lighting Designer was Troy Snyder and the Costumes were by Donald Laney. Overall, the evening was quite a wonderful experience of artistic dancing and brilliant storytelling.

I also asked audience members who had seen the WVDC performance what their thoughts were. A few of these quotes are featured. Tori Unterberger said, “The theatrical elements and the dedication to their West Virginia heritage through dance was refreshing.” Courtney McClendon said, “They realistically incorporated the history of West Virginia into a dance without downsizing it.” Keegan Vickers said, “I liked that since it was a small company you could see that they knew each other. You could see the chemistry and trust that they had for each other onstage.”

The Chair of the Department of Dance, danah bella, said, “One of the things I really love about West Virginia Dance Company is that they are a prime example that you don’t have to go to a big city to pursue a professional dance career. The West Virginia Dance Company is a wonderful ambassador of West Virginia history and culture. They always present beautiful works about events that have taken place in West Virginia, about narratives that have been forgotten.”

More information about the West Virginia Dance Company can be found on their website http://wvdanceco.com.