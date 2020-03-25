Warmer Weather Could Help End the Spread of the Coronavirus

10 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Updated on March 26, 2020

By: Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

Spring now in full effect, warmer weather should be coming in and staying for a while; however, could it help slow the rate or end the Coronavirus?

According to an interview from CBS News with Dr. Gregory Gray, an infectious disease epidemiologist and Professor at Duke University, he predicts that the warm weather in the summer months might show signs of decreasing COVID-19, but not wholly vanishing the virus. He predicts to see a 10 percent to 20 percent drop this coming summer.

Marc Lipsitch, a Harvard University Epidemiologist, says, “while we may expect modest declines in the contagiousness of the coronavirus in warmer weather, it is not reasonable to expect these declines alone to slow transmission enough to make a big dent.”Even though the United States will be warmer, the southern part of America could see Coronavirus linger. Dr. Gary said, “The virus will soon be very active in both the Southern and Northern Hemispheres, which have opposing summers and winters. Hence, a summer slowdown in the Northern Hemisphere may be offset with a concomitant winter increase in the Southern Hemisphere.”

Dr. Gary mentions, A positive side effect from the change in seasons is the number of UV rays that the sun will produce, which could help kill the infection from spreading and “as buildings have more air circulation, due to the summer weather, [people] tend to congregate less.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is questioning whether the warmer weather could show a sign of decreasing later on. CDC also mentioned that even though warmer weather is forecasted, that does not mean you can’t get the Coronavirus, the common cold, or the flu.

Ways people can prevent getting this virus is washing hands regularly, covering a cough or a sneeze, keeping a safe distance from anyone who is sick, and maintaining well-balanced meals.

For college students at Radford University, there are ways you can cope with the idea of social distancing:

Find scholarships

Read a book

Get outside

Take online classes

Do arts and crafts

Teleconference with professors, academic advisors, and even friends and family

Family bonding

Clean personal technology (laptops, iPhones, desktops, etc.)

