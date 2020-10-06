October 6, 2020

VT Professor Is Optimistic for the 2020 Fall Foliage

3 days ago Dustin Staples

< 1 min read As autumn is in full swing here in Radford and across the Commonwealth State, there is a good chance most have noticed the trees turning this.

Fall colored tree

Photo Credit: (Dustin Staples) Red pigment on the tree near the fountain acts as a sunscreen as leaves change.

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu 

Virginia Tech professor predicts better fall foliage this season, compared to years past.

As autumn is in full swing in the City of Radford and across the Commonwealth-State of Virginia, there is a good chance most have noticed the trees turning this season.

"I am encouraging people to get out and enjoy the fall foliage this season." Dr. Seiler said.

That is all thanks to the recent cooler nights, amount of soil levels from the rain, and equal amounts of daylight, according to tree expert Dr. John Seiler, Virginia Tech Professor of Tree Biology and Physiology Specialist from The Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation.

This year is setting up to be a good one for leaf watchers as “I am encouraging people to get out and enjoy the fall foliage this season.” Dr. Seiler said. “You will also be able to find what you are hunting for if you get out during the peak days.”

According to the Fall Foliage Prediction Map from SmokeyMountains.com, the peak forecast is between Oct. 10-24 in the New River Valley and Southwestern, VA.

With the long-range forecast outlook showing signs of more sunshine, much cooler nights, and few rain chances, leaf watchers will be on edge, as they will have their cameras flashing off at the trees.

