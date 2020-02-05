0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Riley Ginger | rginger@radford.edu

Another person has just been suspected of carrying the new strain of coronavirus in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the possible case on Jan. 31 in Northern Virginia.

Previously, there were two potential cases of the newfound virus in Central Virginia, but the tests were proven to be negative. There are still two more potential cases that have sprung up in Northern Virginia in and around the Fairfax area that still need confirmation from test results.

Recently, a student at George Mason University was suspected of having contracted the virus after a recent trip from China. The student displayed symptoms that were similar to the novel coronavirus. The tests were confirmed to be negative after the student had quarantined themselves off-campus.

This novel strain of coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, considered to be “ground zero” for the disease. The virus is believed to have come from illegally trading wildlife. Researchers have found this particular strain to exist similarly in bats from the Hubei Province, where the city of Wuhan is located.

So far, no confirmed cases of the coronavirus are in Virginia, but 11 cases are confirmed nationwide. The two latest confirmed cases have also identified the second person-to-person transmission of the virus in the United States. A husband traveled to Wuhan, who then passed the virus to his wife when he arrived home.

The coronavirus has world health officials concerned, as the novel strain has affected over 17,000 people across the globe. The virus has also killed over 360 people since it was first discovered, with the first death just recently confirmed from the novel strain outside of China.

So far, the United States government has banned all non-emergency traveling to China to control the spread of the pathogen. Any person who has traveled to China in the last two weeks as of Jan. 31, 2020, will be quarantined for two weeks to watch for coronavirus symptoms.

