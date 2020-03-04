Virginia’s 2020 Spring Allergy Predictions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

241 views

By: Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

With the start of spring being two weeks away, many want to get out and enjoy the warmth of the sunshine and longer days in the afternoon, but the one thing that might be stopping you this season is allergies.

According to meteorologists from Accuweather.com, this season, you may want to keep stock on tissues, hand sanitizer, and nasal spray, as it is expected to be a long and severe season for millions of Americans, including here in Virginia.

This is due to an above-average rainfall season and above-average temperatures forecasted this coming spring.

The main concern this allergy season will feature a mix of tree, grass, and ragweed pollen, according to meteorologists on Accuweather.com.

A few ways Americans can be safe from suffering from allergies is to limit outdoor time by avoiding the primary hours of 5:00 -10:00 am, at or around the time of dusk, and especially on windy and warm afternoons. These are considered the peak hours of any day.

If you or someone you know suffers from allergies, be sure to know the signs of sneezing, sniffling, or even a scratchy throat, and keep up with prescribed medications from a certified allergist.

If you enjoyed this article, check out Early Weather Outlook – Spring 2020 on The Tartan.

Photo Credit: (Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash)