Virginia Prepares for Severe Weather Awareness Week

The week of March 15-19 is dedicated to Virginia's Severe Weather Awareness Week for this first time as an entire week.

By Dustin Staples | Dstaples1@radford.edu

We are less than two weeks away from the start of spring and springing our clocks one hour ahead Saturday night, but it is never too early to start preparing for severe weather, especially here in the New River Valley.

Next week will offer tips and tricks to help Virginians prepare for the upcoming severe weather season, such as what to do during the event of a tornado, flash flooding, or even severe thunderstorms.

That week will also prepare residents for the difference between a watch and a warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

There will be a seminar that will take place on Monday, March 15, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. over zoom on the NWS website, providing more information about the upcoming week.

Registration will be free to the public.

Another upcoming event is the statewide tornado drill scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, at 9:45 a.m., for schools, businesses, and workplaces. This will be just a test, not an actual tornado warning.

As you walk around campus Tuesday morning, don’t be alarmed, as sirens will be going off around the New River Valley.

There is no severe weather expected for next Tuesday.