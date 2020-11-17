Virginia Governor Implements Tighter Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Increase

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

As cases of COVID-19 climb in and around the Commonwealth-State, Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order 67, Sixth Amended, Friday, Nov. 13, for tighter restrictions, as we currently in Phase Three. This order took into effect Monday, Nov. 16.

As of the latest COVID-19 cases from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the dashboard reports over 200,000 positive cases, with an overall positivity rate of 7.3 percent. Virginia is averaging 16.4 cases per 100,000 population, which is 1,500 new cases a day, according to VDH.

The new restrictions listed below will remain in effect until cases begin to decline and the positivity rate drops in the state:

Limitation of public or private gatherings: Gatherings will be reduced by 62.5 percent from 250 to 25 individuals, which includes both indoor and outdoor events Increase of mask mandate: Children aged five and older will now be required to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces. This is a change from a mandate back in May, which required children of age ten and older. Retail businesses tightening down with mask orders: Both local and big-name stores will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines, such as practicing social distance, wearing a face mask, and increasing cleaning in/around the stores. An on-site alcohol curfew: This curfew affects any on-site locations (restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room); possession and consumption sales of alcohol after 10:00 p.m will cease. This does affect any take-out or deliveries.

According to the order, Virginians can still come and dine in before 10 p.m. and be served alcohol so long as they maintain six feet from others dining in.

According to a press release from the governors’ website, Northam said, “COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse.”