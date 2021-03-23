Virginia Governor Allows Restrictions to Ease

2 min read Earlier last week, Governor Ralph Northam announced during his COVID-19 press briefing that restrictions in the Commonwealth-State.

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

Earlier last week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced during his COVID-19 press briefing that restrictions in the Commonwealth-State would soon start to ease up as positive COVID-19 cases continue declining.

Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Third Amended Number Seventy-Two on Feb. 24. This took effect on March 1, 2021, at 12 a.m., with the following restrictions in place:

Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase from 10 to 25 people for outdoor settings while remaining at ten persons for indoor settings. Entertainment venues: Outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues will operate with up to 1,000 individuals or at 30 percent capacity, whichever is lower. If current trends continue, these venues may be able to operate at 30 percent capacity with no cap on the number of people permitted to attend starting in April. Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues must continue to operate at 30 percent capacity with a cap of 250 people. Dining establishments: The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol will be permitted until midnight. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms still must be closed between midnight and 5:00 a.m. Overnight summer camps: As of May 1, overnight summer camps will be able to open with strict mitigation measures in place. Registration can begin now.

According to a press release from the governors’ website, Governor Northam said, “As key health metrics show encouraging trends and we continue to ramp up our vaccination efforts, we can begin to gradually resume certain recreational activities, and further reopen sectors of our economy. Even as we take steps to safely ease public health guidelines, we must all remain vigilant so we can maintain our progress—the more we stay home, mask up, and practice social distancing, the more lives we will save from this dangerous virus.”

For additional information about Virginia’s reopening plan, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia.