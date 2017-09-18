Vice President for Student Affairs Finalists

Radford University has narrowed their search down to two candidates for the position of Vice President for Student Affairs. The Vice President for Student Affairs is responsible for bringing energy, innovation, and leadership necessary for shaping the future here at Radford University. This position became open at the end of the 2017 Spring Semester when Dr. Irvin Clark announced that he would be leaving Radford University since then Susan Trageser has been serving as the Interim Vice President for Student Affairs. On September 11th and 12th Radford held two forums for finalists to speak to hear from students, faculty, and staff.

The first finalist to visit Radford University was Dr. Thomas C. Segar, on Monday, September 11, 2017. Dr. Segar is the current Vice President for Student Affairs at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Shepherd University is a liberal arts college with a total enrollment of just below 4,000 students.

Segar, with more than 26 years of experience in the profession, is looking forward to bringing his energy and expertise to the campus community. Some of his initiatives include, but are not limited to: pursuing excellence in student learning and success, creating a sense of belonging, promising a meaningful experience, advancing social justice, fostering experiential learning, providing exemplary student services and cultivating pervasive institutional pride.

With classes now in full swing and the hustle bustle to take on this semester, Segar hopes to achieve an environment that allows the students to be more immersed in their academic as well as social experiences to find the success they so seek, and if he must adopt a system of advising that’s intrusive to reach out to students, he’s willing to do that for them to develop. His motto on this matter is: “students persist; institutes maintain.”

He enjoys being around students and hopes his presence will contribute toward creating a place that is safe and for all. One of the valuable lessons he’s learned from his years as a student and wants to share with others is, “We need to be okay with not knowing, and being on the path of knowing.” If you’re “putting in the work and practice,” it’s okay to say, “I just don’t get it.”

Outside of this profession, Segar enjoys spending time with his family and friends, outdoors hiking or indoors eating in “home-style establishments.”

Dr. Ann Marie Klotz, from current Dean of Campus Life at the New York Institute of Technology, came to speak with students and faculty members on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. Dr. Klotz had many different ideas of how she would complete all of the tasks of the position; she also has quite a bit of experience.

Dr. Klotz is someone who can really connect with a lot of students, mostly first generation students because she’s been in the shoes of students before too. She grew up in Detroit Michigan and was, as she described it, “ill-equipped to go to college. I was the first person in my family to go past the 9th grade, so my family, who loved me dearly, wasn’t able to be a lot of help in this process,” Klotz said.

“So, I was on my own, but I wasn’t really on my own. I had good mentors, good student affairs staff to help me along the way.” She said as she explained the importance of having good mentors and just people on campus who are there to help students when they don’t know what to do. Since 2014 she has been the Dean of Students in the Division of Student Affairs at NYIT, a private, diverse, STEM-focused school of 10,000 students in New York. Her job is to make NYIT a student-centered university and she has accomplished that in many different ways.

“So for universities to be student-centered I think they need to be adaptable. They need to be flexible. They need to understand that the class of 1991 isn’t the class of 2017. Sometimes that means changing a few things, sometimes that means we have to get rid of programs that we’ve had for years and years and years but no longer serve the needs of the students.”

“The difference between kids making it, and not making it [in college] is often the community that we make here, and I’ve heard from several of the students and faculty that Radford truly feels like a welcoming community, it feels like a family. That’s the kind of thing that I instill at NYIT, and that I would want to instill here.”

If she receives this position, another thing she would like to do is use social media more to tell our, the students, Radford story. “This is a tradition I would like to create, to use social media to connect and tell our story. Telling our story is what empowers us to have a prominent place both in this community and in the state of Virginia.”

It was apparent from both of these forums that Dr. Segar and Dr. Klotz are both experienced student affairs professionals, who are excited for the opportunity to come to Radford.