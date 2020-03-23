Tuesday, March 24, 2020
The Tartan

Radford University's Student-run Newspaper

COVID-19
COVID-19 

Use COVID-19 Virginia Case Tracker Powered by the Virginia Department of Health

By: Dylan Lepore

5 p.m. is the Virginia Department of Health’s a cutoff time for the data it will post the following day at noon for COVID-19 cases in Virginia.

That being said, individual health districts are not being halted from issuing press releases to inform the public about cases, which leads to the mismatch in numbers at times.

This may result in the widget below, powered by the Virginia Department of Health, not being as up to date as the information released by officials.

Photo Credit: (Mika Baumeister on Unsplash)

