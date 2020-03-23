Use COVID-19 Virginia Case Tracker Powered by the Virginia Department of Health

5 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Updated on March 23, 2020

By: Dylan Lepore

5 p.m. is the Virginia Department of Health’s a cutoff time for the data it will post the following day at noon for COVID-19 cases in Virginia.

That being said, individual health districts are not being halted from issuing press releases to inform the public about cases, which leads to the mismatch in numbers at times.

This may result in the widget below, powered by the Virginia Department of Health, not being as up to date as the information released by officials.

Photo Credit: (Mika Baumeister on Unsplash)