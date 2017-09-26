Updated Information on Kendall Mallory’s Mental Health Bill

As stated in last weeks issue, here are some of the updates from Senator Kendall Mallory’s, SGA Mental Health Bill. Kendall Mallory, at Large Senator for SGA, and Kelly Rubin, the Director of Counseling Services, came and spoke at the SGA meeting on Monday, September 25th. They’ve made quite a few changes to the bill since the last time we wrote about it, and hopefully, these changes will help this bill finally get passed. The changes they have made to this project has caused it to become a lot cheaper for SGA and the university as a whole.

One of the changes they’ve made is getting rid of the three-tier program. The three-tier program originally proposed included Gatekeeper training. Gatekeeper training would’ve cost SGA 4,500 dollars. That money would’ve been spent on having professionals come in and train Radford University faculty and students. “Instead of paying thousands of dollars to train people, there are licensed mental health professionals who are skilled and trained, and already work here, on campus. Like myself!” Rubin explained.

Now they will be going with a new program called Talk Saves Lives, using resources from another organization called, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Most of these resources are available for free and will help just as much. Now, the only funding they are asking for is 1,000 dollars, which will be used to provide students with a small card that offers information on where to find help if you need it, and how to help someone else who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

They also plan on holding open training, which they discussed holding one each month, but on different days and at different times. They understand there are various groups of students available on a Sunday afternoon than there are on a Tuesday morning. So, they would hold different pieces of training at various times to reach any students that are interested in helping with this program.

“This program gives us a way to reach students. Instead of students coming to us, we get to do things like this and come to the students!” Rubin said during her brief presentation.

The main point of this is to help students identify the signs of depression or someone who might be having suicidal thoughts. They also want to help students so they know how to talk to their friends or maybe even a stranger who might be contemplating suicide, but it’s not the student’s job to fix it. Kelly Rubin explained that helping someone to identify signs of depression can turn to Counseling Services. “You would help that person by getting them in touch with us, a counselor, or if it’s after hours, pull out your card and try to help them the best way you know how. We want to do this because we know not everyone feels comfortable coming to us, or picking up the phone and asking for help.”

“You guys interact and see more students than I do every day,” Rubin stated, “so what we want to do is help you see, and use the language that you need to, to interact with students and not feel scared if someone comes to you and says, ‘I’m having these thoughts, and I don’t know what to do.’”

This program is a very good idea for a college campus and will help students learn how to help their friends and even strangers. It will also help the students who don’t realize that there are mental health professionals on campus if they were to need them.

The next step for this bill is to be approved for funding through the Student Finance Committee, following this Senator Mallory’s bill will be voted on at the SGA meeting.