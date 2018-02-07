University Announces New Associate VP for Student Affairs and Dean of Students

Ida Domingo | idomingo1@radford.edu

Radford University announces Susan P. Trageser as the new Associate VP for Student Affairs and Dean of Students on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Trageser joined the university in June of 2012 and since then has experiences of leadership roles in Student Affairs and is the perfect fit for this position.

Before joining Radford University, Trageser served as an Assistant Dean of students at the University of California – Berkeley, as well as Assistant Director of Student Affairs at the University of North Carolina – Greensboro and Associate Director in the Office of Student Conduct at North Carolina State University. Trageser is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Fielding Graduate Universities.

According to Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill, “Susan is a valued member of the Radford family and has demonstrated exceptional leadership and student-centeredness during her tenure in Student Affairs,” and he adds, “We look forward to her numerous contributions as associate vice president and dean of students as together we embrace Radford’s traditions and envision our future.”

The purpose of the Dean of Students is to serve as an advocate and a resource for students and have a central role in students learning and development. First and foremost, being the dean of students is a great responsibility, and they are one of the highest people in charge of student life. Trageser will lead and oversee many different departments like the Office of Housing, Residential Life, Student Health Center, Center for Accessibility and many more.

“This promotion to associate vice president and dean of students is fitting, because she is a fierce advocate and supporter of all Radford students. I look forward to her leadership in this new role,” said Ann Marie Klotz, vice president for Student Affairs.

The Office of the Dean of Students plays a major role in upholding the shared values of the Radford Community. “Radford University is a family that is passionate about the success and well-being of our students. This selection is an honor, and I am so excited to be able to serve our students and community in this role,” said Trageser.

Photo Credit (radford.edu)