University Announces Susana Carrillo as New Assistant Provost for Global Education and Engagement

By Ida Domingo | idomingo1@radford.edu

On Sept. 17, 19 and 20, the university hosted forums for the three finalists for the position of Assistant Provost for Global Education and Engagement to speak to the students, faculty, and staff. Throughout the month of October, the Search Committee of the university worked for hours reviewing applications and interviewing many candidates for this job.

Radford was seeking a candidate with an advanced degree and “significant experience in international programs and student services and knowledge of policies and regulations related to international programs and services; experience designing, leading and/or assessing international education experiences,” as stated in HigherEdJobs, an executive search firm in assisting Radford in the search.

Starting on Dec. 10, the Radford family will be welcoming the new Assistant Provost for Global Education and Engagement, Susana Carrillo.

According to an email sent out to the Radford community, Search Committee Chair and Senior Associate Athletics Director, Stephanie Ballein said, “Throughout the extensive search process, the committee was clearly focused on expanding the university’s global footprint and creating meaningful experiences on our campus and around the world.” Ballein said. “I look forward to welcoming Susana Carrillo to our campus and partnering with her in our global education and engagement efforts, which will only be successful with the support of departments and offices across our campus.”

Being selected for this job, Carrillo is now a much busier woman. She currently serves as the senior advisor to SENAI, which is a Brazillian workshop and skills development system. She also teaches at George Mason University along with being on the Board of Directors for the National Association of International Educators (NAFSA).

Before holding her current positions, Carrillo also worked at The World Bank where she served as senior partnership specialist and development finance vice president from 2004-2017.

Carrillo has received extensive training in the area of global education and engagement with degrees from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in China, Fundacion Don Cabral in Brazil and the Indian Institute of Management in India.

She also earned her Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Latin American Studies from George Mason University and two Master of Arts degrees, one in International Development from Tufts University and the other from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Switzerland.

The purpose of an Assistant Provost for Global Education and Engagement is to help develop and oversee a variety of university-wide initiatives related to international programs and services, research, education and collaborations, and much more.