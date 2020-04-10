U.S. News & World Report: Radford University Ranked on 6 Best Graduate Program Lists

The U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 edition of Best Graduate Schools listed six of Radford University’s College of Graduate Studies and Research programs in its rankings.

April 10, 2020

By: Karli Ratliff | kratliff13@radford.edu

The U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 edition of Best Graduate Schools listed six of Radford University’s College of Graduate Studies and Research programs in its rankings.

The programs ranked by U.S. News are “Radford’s Part-time Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT), Master of Science or Arts in Communication Sciences and Disorders with a concentration in Speech-Language Pathology, and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).“

Radford University Carilion (RUC) was included in the ranking for top Health Schools, according to a Radford University press release.

“As prospective students research course offerings and weigh schools’ intangible attributes, the information on the U.S. News website can help applicants compare concrete factors, such as student-faculty ratio and job placement success upon graduation,” says the U.S. News website.

Radford’s Part-time MBA program ranked in the range of 207 – 272 on the 2021 Best Part-time MBA Programs list.

The Part-time MBA rankings are determined using five factors as listed on the U.S. News website:

Average peer assessment score (50% of the school’s overall score)

Average GMAT score and average GRE quantitative, verbal and analytical writing scores of part-time MBA students entering in fall 2019 (15%)

Average undergraduate GPA of part-time MBA students entering in fall 2019 (12.5%)

Number of years of work experience of part-time MBA students entering in fall 2019, with more years of work experience scoring higher in the rankings (10%)

Percentage of the business school’s fall 2019 total full-time and part-time MBA enrollment that is in the part-time MBA program, with a higher percentage of MBA students being part-time scoring higher in the rankings (12.5%)

Radford’s MFA program ranked #210 with a score of 1.9 and is tied with nine other schools on the list of Best Art Schools.

The rankings for Master of Fine Arts programs are based on a peer assessment survey sent out to deans and other academics. The programs are given a score of one to five by the survey participants. A score of one means marginal, and a score of five means outstanding. The scores are totaled and divided by the total number of survey participants to give an average rating.

Radford’s DNP program is ranked #85 on the Best Nursing Schools: Doctor of Nursing Practice list and is tied with three other schools.

DNP programs are ranked based on 14 criteria as stated on the U.S. News website:

Peer assessment score

Mean undergraduate GPA

Acceptance rate

DNP program size

Student-faculty ratio

Faculty credentials

Percentage of faculty with important academic achievements in the nursing field

Nursing practice participation

DNP degree output productivity

Total research funding granted

Average research funding granted per faculty member

Radford’s MOT program is ranked #141 with a score of 2.6 and is tied with 15 other schools on the Best Occupational Therapy Programs list.

The DPT program is ranked #195 with a score of 2.1 and is tied with 12 other schools on the Best Physical Therapy Programs list.

Radford is ranked #132 with a score of 2.7 and is tied with 13 other schools on the Best Speech-Language Pathology Programs list.

The rankings for the Best Occupational Therapy Programs, Best Physical Therapy Programs, and Best Speech Pathology Programs are based on peer assessments that use the same five-point scale as the Fine Arts rankings.

“The Best Graduate Schools rankings in these areas are based on two types of data: expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research, and students,” says the U.S. News website.

President Brian O. Hemphill was quoted in the press release saying, “Radford University has long been known and respected for its delivery of high-quality academic programs in a student-centered environment. This latest set of rankings reaffirms the unique nature of the Highlander experience across many disciplines and degree levels. On behalf of the Radford family, I am so proud of the great work occurring on the main campus and at the recently-established Radford University Carilion.”