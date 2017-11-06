Top five favorite Marvel movies

Hannah Curran

hcurran1@radford.edu

In our childhood, Marvel has put out many superhero movies that we grew up on and loved. Even in the last couple of years, they have cranked out new titles for our superheroes. Many of the superheroes also have gone on to have their saga. The next major one coming out is the new Thor movie. Looking back over the years of Marvel, I have loved many of these movies now and when I was younger. In honor of the new one, I have compiled a list of my top five Marvel movies.

Spiderman 2 (2004) Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) Deadpool (2016) Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) The Avengers (2012)

My first one is ‘Spiderman 2’ because it is so classic and the second movie, in my opinion, has been the best one made (yes they have made to many Spiderman movies).

The second one, ‘The Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,’ is the first Marvel movie I ever saw and as a child, it scared me so much. Looking back though it’s not a very well-known one and still the first one I ever saw making it the start of a lifetime of Marvel movies for me.

The third one, ‘Deadpool’ is just so funny and has a comical superhero movie was a pleasant change.

The fourth one on my list is ‘Captain America: The First Avenger.’ It is such an original character and who doesn’t love a good war looking movie with an underdog winner?

Last but not least, ‘The Avengers’ is a great one because they are all in it together and it ties in the Marvel storylines together.

There are so many other great Marvel movies these are just my personal favorites. One of the great things about the Marvel series is that for each saga, the same person plays the hero keeping the storyline going. Each hero has a different private life, and those get brought into the movies in a significant way making them have an excellent plot and adding more to their stories that we continue to learn about in each movie. They all also have an exciting way that they became a superhero, sometimes against their original wishes, but they were destined to be heroes.

Marvel is also really consistent in putting movies out which is great for people eagerly awaiting their arrival. They always find a way to put suspense at the end of their movies, so there is a lot to be waiting for from the next movie. The upcoming film, Thor, is going to be an exciting addition to the Marvel movies.