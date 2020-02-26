Top 5 Places for Coffee in Radford

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Martina Dorner – Lees | mdornerlees@radford.edu

Coffee!

I could probably go on and on about coffee all day. It’s hands down one of my favorite beverages. It helps me stay awake while in class, study late at night, or warm me up on a chilly day.

However, coffee does have a distinct taste that not everyone is a fan of, but for those that do appreciate a good cup of joe, here are some places I enjoy going to in the Radford area.

This café brings a new way of drinking coffee to Radford. Whether it’s a latte or even a smoothie, you will be asked if you’d like to add a shot of CBD to your drink.

CBD is known to help with stress and anxiety, so if you have a test or need to relax, this is the café for you.

It’s also a nice and quiet place to hang out. Rise & Shine Botanicals is located right next to the Tied Dyed Pig on 3rd Avenue.

This place is a good spot near campus if you’re on the go or want a place to study in-between classes. The coffee is great, and the employees will prepare it for you however you like it and at a reasonable price too.

A 16 fl oz freshly brewed coffee is $1.85, iced coffee is $2.75, and any specialty drink is $2.95. Sweet & Savory Donuts and Bagels, Inc is a better deal for those who no longer have a meal plan and want to save some money.

Also, don’t miss out on their fresh cake donuts and bagels to accompany your coffee, they’re homemade and delicious!

Number 3: Radford Coffee Company

If you’ve never made it out to Radford Coffee Company, you’re missing out.

Radford Coffee Company is a local coffee shop with a wide variety of coffee beans from different countries and different ways to drink your coffee.

Want your Columbian coffee hot, iced, or blended? They’ll make it for you however you please. The prices here are a bit higher, but given the quality of the coffee, it’s so worth it.

The only downside is that the Radford Coffee Company is located on West Main Street, so if you’re a student without a car, it’s a far walk.

Number 2: Starbucks

Let’s be honest; Starbucks is pretty good and super convenient. But, trying to go to Starbucks, waiting in a long line, and trying to make it to class all at the same time can be a hassle.

Aside from the long lines, if you don’t have a meal plan, spending $4.45 for a grande, 16 fl oz, Caramel Macchiato is not ideal for your bank account. However, Starbucks does cater to all dietary needs.

You can find Starbucks on the 3rd floor of the College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences.

Number 1: Mamma Kitchen

It’s not every day you can come across authentic Ethiopian coffee.

At Mamma Kitchen, they will serve you almost a whole pot of coffee for an extremely fair price. For $2.50, you will get the full experience, fresh Ethiopian coffee beans roasted right before your eyes, then ground and brewed for their guests.

This coffee is particularly special because it’s to be consumed without any additives, just straight black coffee.

I’m not the biggest fan of drinking black coffee, but when I go into Mamma Kitchen, I don’t even add sugar. There’s no need; it’s the perfect amount of bitterness with a hint of sweetness.

Don’t miss out on trying this flavorful, unique coffee! You can find Mamma Kitchen on East Main Street next to Sharkey’s.

Photo Credit: (Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash)