Last Updated on November 6, 2019

By: Sarah Steffey | ssteffey3@radford.edu

With it being so close to Christmas break, a lot of college students are in the mood for a good Holiday movie. Here’s the best five you should watch as the season gets colder.

Number 5: Christmas with the Kranks

Starring Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis, Christmas with the Kranks will add a spark to your holiday movie watchlist.

This comedy follows a couple who decides to skip Christmas. They have made plans to spend their Christmas vacation away from home until disaster strikes. Their daughter, Blair, decides to come home and brings a special guest with her to introduce to her family. This all culminates in a hilarious feud among the couple and all their neighbors.

Number 4: Elf

Elf is a hilarious Christmas family favorite movie that almost everyone has seen at least once.

Starring the unforgettable Will Ferrell, this movie follows the journey of Buddy, a grown man who thinks he’s one of Santa’s elves on a mission to find and reconnect with his dad in New York City. This movie is full of Christmas spirit and should make an excellent addition to your holiday collection.

Number 3: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

This movie is a remake of the original based on the famous short novel by Charles Dickens. It stars Jim Carrey as the voice of Scrooge.

The plot involves Scrooge getting visited by three ghosts. He is taken on a journey through his Christmas past, present and future. The spirits help him realize the true meaning of Christmas and restore his love for the holiday.

Number 2: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

This comedy is a great way to get in the Christmas spirit.

Starring Macaulay Culkin, this movie is about a kid named Kevin who gets on the wrong plane when his family is going on a Christmas vacation. He ends up alone in New York City and has to fight off the “Sticky Bandits” from the first movie.

Number 1: How The Grinch Stole Christmas

This one is a classic holiday film. It stars Jim Carrey as the main character, the Grinch. As most people already know, the plot of this movie follows the Grinch, who has lost his Christmas spirit and shows his journey of regaining it throughout the film.

Cindy Lou Who, played by Taylor Momsen, helps the Grinch realize the true meaning of Christmas. There is also the 2018 animated adaptation of the story, The Grinch. Either of these should do the job of adding a little Christmas cheer to the end of your semester, launching you into the next year.

There are so many more classic Christmas movies that we could put on this list; however, these are my top five holiday movies that everyone should watch at least once this year as the holiday season approaches.

