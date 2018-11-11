Toby Foyeh & Orchestra Africa Band Coming to the Radford Campus Nov. 14

Toby Foyeh & Orchestra Africa will be live at Radford’s Bondurant Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Toby Foyeh of Nigeria started playing music from an early age. A band he formed during high school has set him and his band members on an incredible musical journey “from Africa to Europe and America, where traditional Yoruba music, Highlife, and Afrobeat meet Pop, Rock, and Jazz.”

The band has three successful CDs and albums released to date which are all available in America, Canada, and Europe.

According to the band’s website: http://tobyfoyeh.com, “The band has performed in the USA, Canada, Japan, Europe and the Caribbean, entrancing audiences around the world and appearing at major festivals such as Fuji Rock Festival, Nigaata, Japan, and 17 International Jazz Festivals…”

Their live performances portray musical visions of Africa and celebrate African rhythms and dances “which takes you on a mystical musical journey to traditional Yorubaland.”

If you’re interested, take some friends with you to this incredible opportunity to expose yourself to what this band offers. If you’re a fan of traditional music and creative performances, this is an event you don’t want to miss.