Thoughts about Cam Newton’s comments toward female reporters

Mekhiya Gregory

A lot of women work different jobs within the entertainment industry whether it be news reporters, sports writers or music in general. Women have a significant impact on a lot of things. According to NewsObserver.com, “For women who cover sports, there is a long history of clashes with athletes.” Charlotte Observer Panther reporter Jourdan Rodrigue had an interesting encounter with Cam Newton the Carolina Panther’s quarterback. According to SportsIllustrated.com, “Jourdan Rodrigue, asked Newton a perfectly reasonable question about Devin Funchess’s physical style of running routes. Newton started chuckling to himself before she was finished with her question. He then said ‘It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.’ She later turned to Tweeter and tweeted ” I don’t think it’s “funny” to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job.”

His statement has caused a lot of women to feel offended. Many have thought he degraded women’s position within a lot of entertainment jobs. I can see that the comment was off-putting and shows the double standards between men and women. Men are respected more than women even when they share the same jobs and pay. Men are expected to be higher in this society and are giving respect and shine even when it’s not deserved.

Sophomore Alex Spencer shared her thoughts about how she felt about the comment Newton made. She said, “I honestly didn’t see what the big deal was because to me I think it was a ‘joke gone wrong.’ I think he was trying to be funny, but at the same time, I think he was impressed/ shocked that she was knowledgeable about the subject. Because even though he shouldn’t be surprised or shocked because as long as his career has been, and just the current way the world is now there are a bunch of female reporters. I find it hard to believe he hasn’t ever encountered one before but that’s is why I believe if he truly were sexist there would’ve been an earlier incident.”

Newton has apologized for the comment he made according to Sports Illustrated.com. He said, “My sarcasm trying to give someone a compliment turned in ways I would never have imagined.” He later recorded a video expressing his sincere apology towards the situation. He expressed how he wanted younger people if watching to “be better” than he was in this situation. The statement just makes things that never been into perspective big into play. This idea that may be small to some is big to many. A woman should be treated fairly towards men and shouldn’t be mocked by that. We all can do great things in this world and make significant changes as well. We should challenge the younger generation to disregard the rules that we implemented for years about these things women couldn’t do versus the things men can. And put in a right that we are all equal both men and women and with hard work should be rewarded equally for that.