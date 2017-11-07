This Week On Campus (11/8 – 11/15)

Van Faust-Stephenson | vfauststephenso@email.radford.edu

This Thursday, the sorority of Chi Upsilon Sigma and the fraternity of Phi Beta Sigma will be hosting a panel on life as a first-generation minority. The houses hosting the event are focused on social action and equality, focusing mostly on racism. The panel will be held from 7:14 p.m. to 8:14 p.m. in room 016 in Heth Hall.

This week’s movie being shown at the Bonnie will be ‘Snatched,’ running from Thursday to Saturday at 8 PM. The movie is a comedy about a mother and daughter getting kidnapped while vacationing in South America. The movie has ranked a 37% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Running from Thursday to Saturday, the Radford University Ballet Theater will be hosting their Evening of Ballet, featuring classical pieces of the art. The event will take place at 7:30 PM in Bondurant Auditorium in Preston Hall each night and will be seven dollars for general admission, 3.50 dollars for children, and free for students with an RU ID.

On Friday, RSpace will be hosting a Game Night in the game room at the Bonnie from eight p.m. to Midnight. Aside from what is usually present in the room, there will also be arcade games, prizes, and free food.

On Sunday, the Covington Center will be hosting a piano recital by guest artist Martin Jones. The recital will be free and will begin at three p.m. and will last until five p.m.

On Monday, Preston Hall will be hosting the National Player’s performance of Othello; a Shakespeare plays about a general returning home from war only to be greeted with ridicule due to this difference in skin color and national origin. The play will be free and will start at 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Covington Hall will be hosting a Guitar Ensemble Concert from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event will be free for all who wish to attend.