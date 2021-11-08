Jessica Britton ’23 | jbritton8@radford.edu

The Zuzu African Acrobats from Nairobi, Kenya, performed at the Bonnie Auditorium on Wednesday, Nov 3. Their high-energy performance engaged the audience as they clapped to the beat of the songs and danced on stage.

From balancing on a unicycle to backflips and acrobatic skills, this group of young men indeed left a mark on Radford University. At the beginning of the performance, one of the young men taught the audience how to say basic phrases in a Swahili-based language.

They invited two children up on stage to jump rope with the performers during part of the performance. The level of interaction with the audience was outstanding. Be sure to check out their Facebook page for more fun videos with this talented group.

Photos on behalf of Tartan Staff Photos on behalf of Tartan Staff Photos on behalf of Tartan Staff Photos on behalf of Tartan Staff Photos on behalf of Tartan Staff Photos on behalf of Tartan Staff Photos on behalf of Tartan Staff