The ‘Tide Pod Challenge’

Hannah Curran | hcurran1@radford.edu

About every six months, teenagers in the United States choose a new fad to be involved in. Now ‘Tide Pod Challenge’ has been dubbed the “in” thing to be doing. This challenge, like all the others, is idiotic.

Teens are eating the laundry pods that contain soap and many other harmful ingredients in them. What is surprising about this, though? You might expect this from a toddler who wants to discover what is in the dark and loud washer or a bucket up on a shelf, but teenagers? They should know better.

Do parents now have to watch their teenage kids as much as they watch their toddlers for fear they have the same intellectual level? Eating these pods can be fatal and cause reactions such as a change in blood pressure and heart rate, passing out, and even having seizures.

The central question to be asked about this chanllege is, why is it happening? My first thought is that they must have some mental illness to eat a tide pod. Everyone knows that it is dangerous, either you have seen the commercials, or you just have common sense, either way, there is no reason for this to be happening.

When parents read the warnings, I think they are thinking of their babies, not their 16-year-olds and since it is making its way around the nation, do they want to be that popular or fit in that much that they are willing to risk their life?

Of course, then there is the influence of people like New York senator Chuck Schumer whose comment was, “I saw one [Tide Pod] on my staffer’s desk and wanted to eat it,” while also stating that “I do not know why they make them look so delicious.”

So when people that are high up are saying things like what Schumer said, can we really blame the teenagers? Dr. Tamara Kuittinen said, “they look yummy and like candy.” Those two things seem to be what teenagers cannot stop themselves from having. Probably saying things like “come on, if the New York senator likes them we might as well do it too, am I right?”

Apparently adults, powerful ones at that, are encouraging this or finding it funny? Because the death rates of teenagers are not high enough in the United States already and Schumer has chosen to use his power to make a joke instead of perhaps help stop it.

Maybe it was not a joke though, who really knows. Even Tide has come out with a commercial urging people not to eat them; I bet that is not something they expected to have to do.

Radford University senior Jayson Guerra said, “People are out there doing it because they are trying to get views on different social media platforms, and regular people view these videos and make fun of the people eating them because they are so stupid for doing so.” I think anyone with a brain would agree with that.

Before they decide to film themselves eating a Tide Pod just because it is the “in” thing of the week, they should think to themselves, “do I want my mom and dad to mourn my death because I was a moron and ate something that I knew was going to poison me?” Most likely not. You will end up on the news as just another kid who died in some stupid challenge. However, what do I know, in my youth we just swallowed a mouth full of cinnamon and hoped we lived through the next five minutes of our life.

Picture credit: (www.huzlers.com): https://www.huzlers.com/tide-confirms-tide-pods-discontinued-several-death-due-tide-pod-challenge/