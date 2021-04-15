The Royal Tea Has Been Spilt by an American

Photo by King's Church International: While The Duke and Duchess refused to provide names for most of the interview, they dropped context clues throughout the hour.

By Isabella Dominesey | Idominesey@radford.edu

Unless you live under a rock, or maybe in a dorm with spotty internet service, you now know all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s infamous interview with Oprah last week.

Meghan and Prince Harry held little back in the tell-all conversation. The couple talked about everything from marriage to mental health and the challenges the royal family gave them throughout their lives together thus far.

While The Duke and Duchess refused to provide names for most of the interview, they dropped context clues throughout the hour.

Meghan clarified a few reasons why they left, but it wasn’t until about 30 minutes into the interview when the bombshells started being dropped.

One of the things many viewers, and even Oprah, found most surprising was Meghan’s conversation about racism within the firm. She stated a member of the family mentioned concern about Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

Now, when she first said this, I immediately placed the blame on Prince Charles. After watching every season of Netflix’s The Crown and many documentaries on the royal family, it just seems like something he would say. Plus, I happen to have a general bias against him.

However, she stated she didn’t want to give the commenter a name because it could seriously damage the person’s character and reputation.

Harry also clarified that it wasn’t either of his grandparents that made the comment. So, in my opinion, that only really leaves William and Kate. But there’s no way of knowing or proving that accusation.

All I have to say is you know that the racism Meghan and her future child were facing must have been bad if they had to come to America of all places to flee it.

The audacity they have to express concern about the color of a baby’s skin after centuries of inbreeding completely baffles me. An interracial couple isn’t okay to them, but marrying one’s cousin is wholly justified? Disgusting.

Honestly, watching this broke my heart for several reasons.

I remember seeing the news when Meghan and Harry began dating. They looked so happy, full of life and hope. Meghan was an American girl dating a literal Prince of England. They were a real-life fairytale.

Seeing it all come crashing down so quickly was not supposed to be part of the happily ever after.

Also, I couldn’t help but feel that Prince Harry was protecting Meghan from his mother’s fate. Princess Diana, the fairest of them all, was constantly attacked and bombarded by the press.

Princess Diana was always thrown under the bus, blamed for events within the crown by reporters, and made out to be the bad guy. Eventually, the press chased her until she could no longer run away.

In the interview, Meghan also talked about the depressed and suicidal feelings she had. She was unable to leave the palace out of fear of the media but was also unable to be left alone out of fear of what she may do to herself.

The Duke taking her away from that situation shows just how much he cares for her.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for the couple – a new Baby Sussex.

Meghan and Harry announced on Valentine’s Day that they will soon be expecting a baby girl. Whether she will take a royal title is still unknown.

As for now, I’m glad they removed themselves from the toxicity, and maybe one day, they will be able to mend some of the relationships that broke along the way.

A lot may be unsure, but let’s all hope the growing family of royals enjoys life in the sunny hills of southern California.

The only thing I know with absolute certainty is whether here or abroad, I will always be Team Meghan (and Prince Harry).