The roundup: Important Headlines for this week

Bailey Speer | bspeer1@radford.edu

There is no shortage of important news headlines these days, but as busy college students it’s not hard to lose track of what’s what. So we’ve pulled together some of the biggest headlines of this last week to help you stay in the know.

Healthcare Bill Fails to pass Congress

The Republican lead healthcare plan failed to pass the House of Representatives on March 22. The controversial bill was meant to repeal and alter portions of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. An overhaul of the healthcare system was one of many agenda items vocalized by President Trump during his campaign. The bill would make it so that people without insurance coverage could not be penalized, as well as, a host of other cuts and alterations to coverage and Medicaid programs. After the bill’s defeat in Congress, President Trump said in a Tweet, “Obamacare will explode, and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!”

Keystone XL Pipeline

President Trump announced March 24, that the federal government would approve the Keystone XL pipeline. The pipeline would run from Canada through southern Nebraska where it would join with already existing pipeline leading to the Gulf of Mexico. While proponents of the pipeline claim it will provide jobs and energy security, those who are against it say it will impact their property and the environment negatively. For the Keystone XL pipeline to be fully approved, it will need to be greenlighted by the state of Nebraska through which a large portion of the pipeline will pass.

Jared Kushner to lead new White House Office

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, has been named the leader of the American Innovation office. The newly created office will focus on trimming back the American government in order to streamline it to fit the “corporation” style of governing adopted by the current administration. The American Innovation office will have far reaching capabilities to look at different agencies in the government and to address issues like drugs and veteran’s affairs.

“Fearless Girl” standing tall for another year

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced March 27 that the “Fearless Girl” statue would continue to stare down the “Charging Bull” for another year. The sculpture was created by artist Kristen Visbal it celebrated National Women’s Day this March and became an instant hit. The “Fearless Girl” stands opposite the famous “Charging Bull” sculpture in the financial district of NYC.

FBI Investigation Russian connections to Trump campaign

F.B.I Director James B. Comey announced that the agency is investigating whether or not Russian intelligence officials influenced the 2016 election. The announcement comes at a time when many members of President’s team are being questioned on connections and dealings with Russian officials. While there is nothing pointing towards direct tampering with votes. Admiral Michael S. Rogers elaborated that things like fake news and damaging information leaks could have resulted from Russian interference.

London Terror Attack

On March 22 Khalid Masood 52, drove onto the sidewalk on Westminster bridge killing 4 and injuring more than 50 before crashing and running into New Palace Yard where he stabbed and killed a police officer. Shortly after stabbing the police officer Masood was shot and killed. The 82-second attack has been claimed by the terror group ISIS although they have yet to substantiate those claims.