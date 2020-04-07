The Platform – A Netflix Movie Review

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Updated on April 7, 2020

163 views

By: Martina Dorner – Lees | mdornerlees@radford.edu

I’m always on the search for films with intriguing concepts that will have me continually questioning the plot. If you are obsessed with phycological thrillers like I am, The Platform is sure to have your mind racing.

Goreng initially volunteered to spend six months in this secretive facility in exchange for an accredited diploma – which reminds me of how some college students say they wouldn’t mind attending jail for a short time to wipe their student debt clean.Netflix’s new Sci-fi/Thriller, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, takes you on a suspenseful and gory journey into a prison that houses all kinds of inmates.

But this isn’t an ordinary prison; it is vertical with a pit going straight down the middle. You can even catch the inmates in the movie, referring to it as “The Hole,” which is the film’s original title in Spanish, “El Hoyo.”

The film is centered around a man named Goreng, played by Spanish actor Iván Massagué, who wakes up in this mysterious cement institution composed of hundreds of levels.

Goreng initially volunteered to spend six months in this secretive facility in exchange for an accredited diploma – which reminds me of how some college students say they wouldn’t mind attending jail for a short time to wipe their student debt clean.

Goreng had no prior knowledge about the living conditions he was about to partake in, so he was in for a shocking revelation.

In The Platform, every day, a massive feast hovers down the hole on an enormous cement platform that stops at each floor.

The plot thickens as Goreng comes across many demanding circumstances, which include challenging decisions that confront his ethical judgment.The cuisine is said to be enough for every inmate in the facility, but only if each prisoner eats their portion of the food they need.

Everybody acts in the position of which card they were dealt with, as every month, inmates are randomly moved to a different level. By chance, an inmate could get lucky and move up, but if they are moved down, they’ll need to prepare to eat scraps, starve to death, contemplate suicide, or turn to cannibalism.

The closer you are to level zero, the better your chances are to survive the month.

This dystopian prison focuses on an inmate’s morals, ethics, and the survival of the fittest, while hopeless circumstances continuously test the mind.

Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia did a mind-blowing job on tackling various sensitive subjects. In a way, he exposes societal classes in the real world – insinuating that the top levels are compared to the rich, and the bottom levels are the lower class who always remain fighting and left with nothing.

As the film continues, the plot thickens as Goreng comes across many demanding circumstances, which include challenging decisions that confront his ethical judgment.

The Platform is full of gruesome and blood-filled moments that can have your stomach-turning. So, if the sight of blood or multiple occurrences of cannibalism makes you nauseous, I would steer clear of this particular movie.

Although the film does an intensive job of representing a powerful message, the end leaves you with open questions that could be frustrating.

Photo Credit: (Netflix)