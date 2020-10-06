The Oct. 13 Voter Registration Deadline Quickly Approaches in Virginia

2 min read All students residing in Virginia wishing to vote in the Presidential Election, need to register before Oct. 13.

By Isabella Dominesey | Idominesey@radford.edu

With the deadline to register to vote quickly approaching in the state of Virginia, Radford University students are searching for the best method to cast their ballot.

All Virginia residents, who are at least 18-years-old or will be by Nov. 3, have to register to vote by Oct. 13, but many people don’t know how or where to register.

Students attending college often don’t know whether to vote in their college town, go home to vote, or request an absentee ballot. According to Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Daniel Reed, the answer to these students’ questions depends on their specific situations.

Students who are not registered to vote in another part of Virginia or another state are encouraged to register using their Radford address.

“You can download a PDF registration form off the Virginia Department of Elections website, fill it out and mail it in,” Dr. Reed said. “Or you could actually take it to the city courthouse on 2nd Street here at Radford even if you aren’t are registered here.”

Those who are registered to vote in their hometowns have the choice of reregistering using their Radford University address, requesting an absentee ballot, or voting in the location assigned to them based on their home address.

However, this is a decision students need to make quickly.

Students voting by absentee ballot or choosing to utilize mail-in voting must consider delivery time.

“It’s harder these days to send that stuff in the mail because, as we all know, the post office is moving sort of slow,” Dr. Reed said. “If you do mail it to your county or city elections board, they’ll be able to put you on the registered list.”

All out-of-state students should check their state and county’s voting registration deadlines, as each state has different voting rules.

Even those who do not want to vote for the Republican or Democratic Parties candidates should still register and head to the polls in November.

“Even if you show up and write in Donald Duck as your choice, just the fact that people are turning out to participate sends a signal to elected officials that the people are aware and they are active,” Dr. Reed said. “The choice of who wins office is important, but just the choice of participating can tell your government that they’re accountable.”

Virginia residents have less than a week to ensure that their voices are heard this November. All those wishing to do so should register now.