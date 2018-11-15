The Highlander’s Women’s Basketball Dominant, Passing the South Carolina State Bulldogs

By Chad Boxley | cboxley@radford.edu

The Radford University Women’s Basketball team (1-0) officially commenced their 2018-2019 basketball season on Wednesday evening, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m at the Donald N. Dedmon center, which welcomed 733 enthusiastic fans as the Highlanders’ hosted the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1).

The Highlanders completely dominated near the basket throughout the game as they amassed 32 points in the paint to cap off the victory!

Savannah Flegemacher a redshirt junior totaled a whopping 21 points in her Highlander debut. Along with her ability to score, she had a memorable performance near the basket recording an outstanding 21 rebounds. Flegemacher was simply three rebounds shy of a school record (24) that was set by Nan Millner on Feb. 17, 1981.

The six-foot-three-inch Church Hill, Tennessee local shot an impressive 8 for 14 from the field!

Throughout the evening Flegemacher’s direct gameplay began to unfold from the emotion and intensity she displayed and continued to lead the way while making her dominant playstyle known from start to finish as she accounted for an impressive double-double.

Standout forward Lydia Rivers returned to the Dedmon Center for her third straight season after appearing in all 33 games last season.

Rivers, a main contributor in the team’s success accounted for 16 rebounds in addition to her twelve points and three blocks. Rivers will cause a great amount of havoc on the court this year with her shot blocking. According to RU athletics, Rivers was ranked 77 nationally in shot blocking. Her remarkable basketball skills exhibited as she achieved her 6 career double-double.

While the tough first quarter came to a conclusion, the Highlanders stood trailing 13 to 9 against the Bulldogs after opening with a sluggish start. However, the Highlanders arrived into the second period with a fire-stricken and never slowed down. They would then jump out to a 29 – 20 halftime lead.

Throughout the third period, the Highlanders outplayed the Bulldogs while the lead continued to flourish. As the third period concluded the Highlanders had gained a comfortable 45 to 31 lead that the Bulldogs just could not keep up with.

The Highlanders would eventually accumulate leads to as high as 33 before the game concluded.

Other vital additions in their success include sophomore Tina Lindenfield executed from three-point range. Lindenfield shot 3 for 4 from outside the 3-point line accumulating 9 points. Two of her vital 3-point shots occurred in the second quarter that helped spark the Highlander’s run. Lindenfield’s distinctive style of play will be a key feature in the team’s success this season.

The Highlanders next contest is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15th, 2018 inside the Dedmon Center against East Tennessee State at 11 a.m. Join the Radford University Women’s basketball team as they look to continue their line of dominant victories in anticipation of a memorable season.

