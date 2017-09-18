The Gatekeeper Mental Health Awareness Resolution of 2017

On April 10th the SGA, the Student Government Association, introduced a Mental Health bill titled “The Gatekeeper Mental Health Awareness Resolution of 2017,” and shortly after, it was tabled. For those of you who don’t know, that means the bill has been postponed, or a pending motion is still being considered. The sponsor of this bill is Kendall Mallory.

The purpose of this bill is to reduce suicide by promoting a campus-wide change in culture regarding the stigma often associated with mental health issues, encouraging help-seeking and increasing healthy minds and healthy bodies among students enrolled at Radford University. The health and wellbeing of students at Radford University are of paramount importance.

The Gatekeeper Mental Health Awareness Resolution of 2017 will serve as a platform of support to subsequently bring the Gatekeeper Training to Radford University as proposed by Dr. Pamela Frasier. Members of SGA must protect their fellow students and keep them safe, and they believe this bill is something that will help them do that.

There are three primary goals that SGA wants to accomplish with this bill. To identify, intervene and assist those at risk for suicide. To promote a campus-wide change in culture regarding the stigma often associated with mental health issues, and provide swift and compassionate support to survivors of suicide.

Several evidence-based models have proven to be active on college campuses – all involve multiple tiers of student involvement. An example would be, SafeTalk offered to Radford University RAs, Directors. There would also be gatekeeper training that would mainly consist of, identifying signs, behavior leading to possible suicidal ideation, Persuading individuals to seek help, keeping said individual safe and refer to “higher level of care,” and learning to engage and question people in need of aid.

There is evidence from other campuses across the nation that shows peer support has proven to be most effective. Three types of support SGA want to offer with this bill would be, gatekeeper training, peer education on campus, and peer support (buddies) for student survivors or students requesting support.

A two-part training session is suggested to raise awareness among student leaders and interested campus members. The first one is optional; it’s a one-day training Mental Health First Aid for an overview of depression, anxiety, other mental illnesses/disorders to 25 students and faculty members, and staff members. This training session will identify people interested in the program.

The second training program is called Train-the-Trainer, and it is a three-tier program. The first tier is for people who have expressed an interest in being a Primary Trainer. Primary Trainers will serve as a reliable base of trainers for successive training sessions.

The second tier is for groups of 25 students as peers from SGA, residence life, athletes, Greek Life, veterans, etc. identified as potential trainers. This training is also open to students, staff, and faculty members who have an expressed interest in becoming a potential trainer.

The final tier is Training Sessions conducted on campus for groups of 25 students, faculty or staff members who have expressed interest in the campus connect program. There will be three three-hour training sessions held every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Updates and changes are continuing to be made to this bill by its sponsor Kendall Mallory, changes will be posted in following issues.