The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: You Might Not Be Prepared for This

By Nay-Quan Bryan | nbryan3@radford.edu

Netflix premiered The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Oct. 26 which is a reboot of the classic TV show Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

This new series stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, a character from the Archie Comics, who’s unsure about going through with her dark baptism into the Church of Night and taking on her life as a witch full-time, which means sacrificing the relationship of her boyfriend, her friends, and of her life as a “human”.

The show takes on a feministic stance and advocates LGBTQ+ equality.

Its dark, it’s spine-tingling, and it takes on a darker look, setting it apart from the original, with both evil witches and demons alike. Full of magic, ghosts, demons, death, and the will to do anything to ensure the survival of family and friends.

In this gloomy world, everything is against Sabrina, and she must find the power within to take a stand for what she believes is right.

It’s already been renewed for a second season, and I’m excited because the first season is addicting. Once you start watching, you can’t stop. The first season has 10 episodes, each episode about an hour long. I started watching the series the same day it came out, and I finished that following morning.

I couldn’t stop watching.

I still get this bubbling build-up of excitement when the magic starts up, because Sabrina gives it her all to stray from tradition and do things her way, and do what’s right even if that means breaking the laws of nature.

I highly recommend watching this show, it’s perfect and a complete change-up from the late 90’s original, it doesn’t sugar coat anything since it’s not sappy and filled with cliches.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina shows us Sabrina as an outcast in the witch world because she is half human. I mean there’s cannibalism, murder, and demonic possession time and time again while Sabrina stands against the Church of Night’s archaic and barbaric traditions.