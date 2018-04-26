The bombings in Syria

By Ola Elshaar | oelshaar@radford.edu

Now I realize that Syrian president Bashar al-Assad is capable of doing anything to keep the presidency throne. Now that he is protected from Russia and Iran, he commits all kind of crimes and violations to his people, but does America have a say in that?

On April 14, America and its allies Britain and France, gun fired some targets in Syria that destroyed some important institutions, as a reaction to the chemical weapons attack that Assad and his regime used against Syrian and killed thousands of people in the city of Douma, according to the Economist.

Trump and his regime justified their attack on Syria as a warning. By sending cautions about specific crimes of which the West oppose, the U.S. and its allies may only be described more concretely which other abominations Assad can get away with. “Barrel bombs, which his army has also repeatedly and infamously dumped on civilian populations over the past seven years,” according to New York magazine.

By striking Syria, Trump is provoking Iran and Russia. In other words, he is inviting them to a third world war.

Ironically, Trump is just contradicting himself, and that is not only me saying that his tweets back in 2013 were all about letting the Arab league take care of Syria. So then he wonders, why are those Arab countries not paying the U.S for doing them a favor in attacking the monster Assad. “Why are these rich Arab countries not paying us for the tremendous cost of such an attack?” Trump says in a tweet.

Trump was criticizing Obama’s administration back in 2013, for interfering in the Middle Eastern countries, calling him “FOOLISH” in one of his tweets, and warning that, war will gain nothing to the U.S. but wasting tons of money and worldwide conflict. “We should stay the hell out of Syria; the “rebels” are just as bad as the current regime.” Trump tweeted. “WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS? ZERO”

I think America will continue to fight in Syria with the collaboration of other Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, and others against the Islamic state “Isis,” to stop it from conquering the region. This does not make any sense or give President Trump any credibility, after opposing the idea of entering Syria or any Middle Eastern country in general.

So it seems like, the U.S. either wants Syria under its control, or Trump is looking forward to a war with Russia and Iran, or he is worried about the United States receiving more refugees who threaten its stability.

What is going on with Syria now is exceptionally heartbreaking.

Assad has been killing thousands of people, and it does not look like he is going to give that up. If he remains in power, that will affect Syrians even more losses.

I still don’t think bombing Syria is the best solution; both sides are just murdering people and destroying their futures. I do not think America and its allies’ strikes have made any difference for Syrians.

Photo credit: (J-S Romeo on Unsplash)