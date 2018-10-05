The Best Fall Activities in the NRV

By Hannah Curran | hcurran1@radford.edu

Fall can be a beautiful time in the New River Valley.

As the leaves change and the weather gets colder outside, it becomes one of the best times of the year to get out and do things around the city and in nature.

One of the main events held during the fall here in Radford is the Highlander Festival.

It is held down in Bisset Park, Oct. 6 and brings the crowds out for the fun environment it offers. It highlights the Scottish heritage from the highlanders with games, music, and entertainment.

This is a fun way to learn about the highlander pride and have fun while doing it. This is a terrific event for all ages if your family wants to come to visit and go.

Another great thing to do during the fall is to go hiking.

With the weather not to hot and not too cold yet, there are so many trails around Radford with just a short drive.

The cascade falls are one of the most popular ones with students. That’s about a four-mile loop and includes many beautiful view spots. A little closer, Claytor Lake State Park also has many good trails to offer in the fall.

With fall also comes Halloween (my favorite holiday).

Saint Albans hosts their annual haunted house in the old asylum. Meant to terrify, it’s great for a college crowd. Getting some friends together and going can be a great way to get in the Halloween spirit.

The asylum is an ideal place to host a haunted house in the New River Valley. You can also go to Sinkland Farms for pumpkin patches, corn maze, and hay rides. They have a vast farm filled with pumpkins this time of year.

At the university, fall is also a great time to get out and support the sporting events.

Fall sports include Men’s Baseball (fall ball), Cross Country, Golf, Soccer, and Tennis. The Women’s fall sports are Cross Country, Golf, Soccer, Softball (fall ball), Tennis, and Volleyball. This provides many opportunities to go out to games and support the school and the athletic programs.

Utilizing the outdoor club at Radford, located in the basement of the gym, is also a great way to attend events in the fall. They offer trips like horseback riding, caving, hiking, and much more for a little cost.

It’s an excellent way to get outdoors and meet a lot of new people who may enjoy the same activities that you do; along with going to watch you could also always get a team together and join intramural sports at Radford.

All in all, there are many activities and spots that Radford offers excellent for the fall spirit.

Whether its Halloween or just enjoying the weather, there are many options. With fall being the beginning of the school year it also makes it a great time to get involved on campus and become part of the Radford family.

Photo Credit: (Provided by Deborah Cooney)