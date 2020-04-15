The 2019 – 2020 Radford University Beehive Yearbook Magazine Is Now Available

Photo Credit: (Harold Martin) The cover is a photo taken by Harold Martin of the Highlander mascot, edited using Adobe Photoshop by Sarah Jennings, and was designed in Adobe Illustrator.

2 min read The Beehive, one of six Highlander Student Media organizations, released the 2019 – 2020 Radford University Beehive Yearbook Magazine, Wednesday, April 15, to the community online free of charge.

By: Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu

First published in 1914, The Beehive yearbook, first named the Radnor until 1925, after Radford University changed its official seal, is the official yearbook of the university. This is the yearbook’s 80th edition.

“The theme for the 2020 yearbook was The Highlander Herd. It represents the school’s mascot, the Highlander, and is a reference to the student body as a whole,” Sarah Jennings, class of 2021 and The Beehive Editor-in-Chief, said.

The yearbook features 96 pages filled with stories and photographs of Student Life, Sports, and Art of that academic year at Radford.

Jennings said, “Unknown to most, this is the first time in 14 years that The Beehive is full size (8.5×11) with a hardback cover. This feature was the most exciting aspect of this year’s book.”

Unfortunately, Radford students won’t be able to get a hard copy of the yearbook until fall 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak; however, Jennings adds, “I cannot wait for students to see it in the fall [and] as the Editor in chief of this book, I am incredibly proud of the final results.”

The yearbook is now available online for anyone on The Beehive website and a full-size downloadable version can be found here.