Taylor Swift: Miss Americana – Netflix Documentary Review

By: Sarah Steffey | ssteffey3@radford.edu

On Jan. 31, Netflix debuted an original documentary entitled, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. This documentary follows the journey of one of America’s biggest pop stars.

The film shows how Swift began her career as a young teenager in country music. It includes several home videos of her writing and singing. It also shows a lot of moments from her biggest tours, including the Reputation Stadium Tour.

One of the main focuses of the documentary is how Swift dealt with being in the public eye 24/7. She went through a lot of struggles of feeling like she wasn’t good enough, skinny enough, or talented enough. Swift explains how she struggled with an eating disorder and how she overcame it. Approval was all that she wanted for most of her life, but she quickly realized that not everything is about approval.

One of the most significant turning points in Swift’s career was when she won an award at the MTV Music Awards in 2009. However, that night was quickly ruined by the infamous feud between Swift and Kanye West. Swift talks about how she felt through all of the backlash that she received and how she managed her career. She ended up taking a year off and staying out of the public eye. She used this time to write one of her best-selling albums, Reputation.

Swift addresses the sexual assault that happened during one of her meet-and-greets and how she gained strength to continue her career throughout fighting against the perpetrator. She gives strength to all of the other people who have been through this same thing, especially when the courts side with their attacker, which in Swift’s case, did not happen.

Another turning point in Swift’s career that the documentary focuses on is when she finally decided to publicly voice her opinion on politics, which is a subject that most singers avoid. She came out as being against Trump and supporting several things that he does not, including gay rights and better equality for females, which caused the media to go crazy. However, the number of young voters drastically rose soon after Swift voiced her opinion.

Throughout the documentary, there are small clips that show Swift writing and recording songs from her most recent album, Lover. It also focuses on her new song, ME!, starring Brendon Urie and how they made the music video for it.

Alongside the documentary came a new featured song titled, Only the Young. The song’s lyrics speak on how young people can make such a big difference in the world, especially in politics, if they get out and vote.

The director, Lana Wilson, does a great job of arranging the scenes to show how Swift’s career grew from country music to pop music. Swift is sincere and raw throughout the documentary, even showing sides of herself that could potentially harm her career.

I have been a Taylor Swift fan for as long as I can remember, and this film only made my love for her grow. Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is one of the best Netflix original films that I have watched.

