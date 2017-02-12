Sustainability Steering Committee

Annie Schroeder | lschroeder@radford.edu

The Sustainability Steering Committee was formed at Radford University after former President Penelope Kyle signed the American College and University President’s Climate Commitment. The group is a mixture of both staff and students that work together to make Radford’s campus a more environmentally friendly place.

The American College and University President’s Climate Commitment states that the universities who sign the commitment must agree to measure and report the amount of greenhouse gas that they are producing, find a way to lower the amount of greenhouse gas that they make, and ways to help their campus community to reduce that admission. Radford is one of over 650 other colleges and universities that have signed the agreement since May 2007.

The Sustainability Steering Committee serves the purpose of spreading awareness and education to the Radford community about ways that they can help make small changes that will benefit the environment. They help form sub-committees in all sections of campus, making sure that Radford can assist in any way it can to strive toward a truly sustainable campus and community.

While the Committee has been on Radford’s campus since 2011, the past two years the manager of the committee’s job remained unfilled while the group was on a two-year hiatus, until this previous fall semester when it was filled by Joshua Nease.

“We have a broad range of goals, and some of them are related to reducing campus admissions,” Nease said. “Watching the amount of fuel we’re burning, the amount of waste we’re sending to the landfill, and how much were recycling.”

The group suggests that students can get involved by changing small steps in their daily routine to make a significant change in our campus’s carbon footprint. Many members of the committee were part of the original people who founded the group back in 2011; their ultimate goal is to make Radford’s campus carbon-neutral by the year 2040.

Carbon-neutral means that the university would not produce any additional carbon into the atmosphere. Ways that faculty and students can lessen their environmental admissions are things like using a reusable coffee cup, walking somewhere instead of driving on a beautiful day, buying things that have recycled plastic and reusing things as often as you can.

“The world is changing rapidly, and by the time our current students are in the prime of their career, there will be two billion more people on this planet. Everything that we do will be different because of that, because of technology because of climate change. To solve some of these big challenges, it takes a collaborative effort; there’s not a single person who can solve those things on their own,” Nease said.

The Sustainability Committee plans on making themselves more prevalent on campus by getting students involved in fun and informational activities that will benefit everyone. With Environmental issues being invoked in current political decisions by the new presidential administration, Nease said that if our community strives to make changes, it would greatly benefit the earth.

Check out the video to go along with this article at Youtube.com/RadfordOnCamera