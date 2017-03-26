Suspicious activity with Radford University students

Jordan Trent | jtrent18@radford.edu

Radford University students were alerted Tuesday, March 14 about suspicious activity roaming the area.

City and university police also sent out an email to the students of Radford University explaining that they are now aware of the suspicious behavior in the area and that they will be alert and be investigating the different social media posts.

The Radford City Police Department also put out a press release stating: “The Radford City Police Department is aware of social media postings concerning suspicious behavior including strangers contacting female Radford University students. The city police are looking into these claims and investigating them to the extent possible. The city police remind people to be aware of their surroundings, look out for one another and to report suspicious behavior to the police as soon as possible. If anyone has information related to this statement, please call the Radford University Police Department tip line at 540-831-7867 or the City of Radford Police Department top line at 540-731-3627.”

They also included that students need to take this seriously and not travel alone. Students need to walk in groups and to be aware of their surroundings. If a student does feel unsafe or like they are being followed the police said that they need to call them immediately.

Radford students have posted on different social media sites that they have been followed home by strangers. City and university police are investigating these claims, but are also trying to make students aware of what they are to do if they are put in a similar situation.

“If you see somebody following you, you can change directions, again go to an occupied, well-lit area, and seek help”, Lt. Shaffer said.

According to a video that is posted on the WDBJ7 website, several students have posted different scenarios on the Radford Facebook page, hoping to make other students aware of the problem. Most of the posts have said that a man and a woman are following students off I-81 to their apartments and trying to make their way inside. Other students have said that they were driving down 81 and a car behind them was trying to signal them off the road. One student explained how she was driving back to Radford and when she arrived there were a man and a woman at her apartment. She felt as if she was followed, then explained how 81 is the number one interstate for human trafficking.

Students like Erin Bieger and Lucie Bouchet explain how they feel safe on Radford’s campus and that they think more students need to travel in groups rather than pairs or alone.

“My first instinct I was scared, we live in a scary world, and it’s scary that something like this is happening in our town, but during the day I do feel safe on campus,” sophomore Erin Bieger said.

Students are aware of the dangers of walking alone. The “buddy system” has always been around, now that these different claims have been made students are taking it more seriously.

Not only are they looking out for themselves they are also looking out for classmates.

“Find groups of people, find other people who are alone and then walk together so that we’re both safe,” senior Lucie Bouchet said.

Radford Police are still investigating the different claims until they can get a complete understanding of the situation their message to the Radford community is “if you see something, say something.”