Super Bowl LIV – Chiefs Make a Comeback

Zach Potter

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off an impressive fourth-quarter comeback victory to win Super Bowl LIV 31-20 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes won super bowl MVP.

Mahomes rallied the Chiefs in the fourth quarter to score 21 straight unanswered points. He passed for 286 yards, threw two touchdown passes and also ran for another.

The game was tied 10-10 at halftime. However, the 49ers dominated the third quarter, leading 20-10 before the Chiefs stormed back in the fourth.

The game had its fair share of controversy as the officials had some questionable penalty calls late in the game. Many people also feel that the Chiefs running back, Damien Williams, deserved the MVP award over Mahomes.

Williams rushed for 104 yards and scored a touchdown, compared to Mahomes, who also threw two interceptions and played poorly for three-quarters of the game.

Former Virginia Tech Hokie Defensive back, Kendall Fuller, had the game-sealing interception for Kansas City late in the fourth quarter.

This Super Bowl was the first for the Chiefs in 50 years. It also marks the San Francisco 49ers’ second straight Super Bowl loss after winning their first five.

