Super Bowl 52 Is Getting Rocky

Davis Byrd | dbyrd16@email.radford.edu

Super Bowl 52 takes place next Sunday, pitting the force that is the New England Patriots against the underdog, who has shattered that label, the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams enter the big game with a 13-3 record and with raised tensions due to this being their second time facing off in Super Bowl.

This will be the Super Bowl 39 rematch almost 13 years later; the Patriots will be looking to repeat the result and add another Lombardi Trophy to their trophy cabinet while Philadelphia looks for their first. The game will take place February 4th at 6:30 PM in the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The New England Patriots, led by the core of Head Coach Bill Belichick, Quarterback Tom Brady, and Tight End Rob Gronkowski, alongside well drilled supporting staff in Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, and their slew of role players on offense. In the opposite position is a well coordinated defense capable of making plays. Super Bowl 49 playmaker Malcolm Butler, AFC Championship breakout Stephon Gilmore, and new addition in James Harrison, all round out a very capable defensive unit coached by Matt Patricia.

The Patriots path through the AFC playoff picture pitted them against a young Tennessee Titans team led by Marcus Mariota and company. After being behind early in, they cruised out to what seemed to be a relatively easy and expected win 35-14. They then had to face a somewhat unknown entity in the playoffs, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars put a lot of pressure on the Patriots and held a 14-10 lead over the defending champions going into halftime. Another Brady led comeback ended up felling the plucky, upstart Jags to take New England into another Super Bowl. Rumors of a power struggle between the three prominent figures in the Patriots organization swirled, talk of Patriots Empire crumbling have been laid to rest as New England saunters into their 9th Super Bowl appearance.

Not many would have thought that the Philadelphia Eagles would have been able to make it this far, but Philadelphia is a tough city with a football team characterized by the city’s most famous character: Rocky Balboa. The Eagles weren’t expected to be in the playoff picture, but they clenched their home field advantage. More problems arose, such as, young superstar Quarterback Carson Wentz suffering an unfortunate ACL tear and fans and critics didn’t trust backup QB Nick Foles. Thoughts they would be one and done in the postseason abounded. Philadelphia proved that they were determined, tough, and most importantly, a good team. They beat the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 before laying waste to the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 with all 38 of their points coming unanswered and backup QB Foles playing to the same MVP-esque form of old.

Philadelphia will come into the game against the Patriots as underdogs in the minds of many, but that’s what they’re used to. The only difference between the team and Rocky though, is that Eagles will be looking to do a lot more than just go the distance.

Picture credit: (Tartan staff)